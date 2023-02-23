Expand / Collapse search
Illinois teacher accused of hitting students, 'pulling their ears,' police say

Lai Ying T. Escobedo has been placed on administrative leave, the Illinois school district said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An Illinois elementary school teacher is accused of hitting students and "pulling their ears," during class. 

Lai Ying T. Escobedo, 44, a teacher at North Elementary School, is charged with four counts of misdemeanor battery, according to Des Plaines police, FOX Chicago reported. 

The alleged incidents occurred Dec. 21, 2022 and Jan. 11. Authorities said a 7-year-old boy, two 7-year-old girls, and an 8-year-old girl claimed that Escobedo "pulled their ears" and hit them on the head with a folder or closed fist.

Lai Ying T. Escobedo, 44, a teacher, is accused of hitting children and "pulling their ears."

Lai Ying T. Escobedo, 44, a teacher, is accused of hitting children and "pulling their ears." (Des Plaines Police Department)

She also allegedly pushed their heads toward the tables they sit at. 

None of the children were seriously hurt. The Des Plaines Police Department investigated the incidents with the help of the Department of Child and Family Services and Community Consolidated School District.

Escobedo has been placed on administrative leave, the district said in a letter to parents. 

"To be clear, Ms. Escobedo has no access to any of our school sites, is not permitted on any district property, and has had no further contact with the students at the school," the letter states. 

