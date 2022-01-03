Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois
Published

Illinois police warn scammers using name of slain officer on fake GoFundMe pages

Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, partner were responding to call at hotel located south of Chicago

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Illinois police warned that scammers are creating fraudulent GoFundMe pages using the name of a veteran officer who died in the line of duty last week.

The Bradley Police Department said Saturday that there are no legitimate GoFundMe pages created by the family of Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, a 49-year-old officer fatally wounded on Dec. 29 at a Comfort Inn on North State Route 50, about an hour's drive south of Chicago.

There is one legitimate GoFundMe page set up by the family of her critically injured partner, 27-year-old officer Tyler Bailey.

ILLINOIS POLICE OFFICER'S DEATH: ONE SUSPECT NABBED IN INDIANA, ANOTHER SURRENDERS, AUTHORITIES SAY 

"There have been several Go Fund Me fundraisers posted by supposed family members of Sgt Marlene Rittmanic. NONE of these are legit and the family will NOT be creating any fundraising pages through Go Fund Me," the department said on its Facebook page. "If you see a fundraising page for Sgt Marlene Rittmanic you can report it to them as fraudulent and if you've donated to one please seek a refund." 

"There is ONE fundraiser page that has been created by the family of Officer Tyler Bailey," the post continued.

Rittmanic and Bailey were responding to a call about dogs barking in an unoccupied vehicle. They went to a room believed to be where the possible owners of the vehicle were staying and initiated a conversation. The occupants of the room attacked them and both officers were shot, police said. 

Darius Sullivan, 25, and Xandria Harris, 26, were both taken into custody in connection to the shooting of two Illinois police officers. 

Darius Sullivan, 25, and Xandria Harris, 26, were both taken into custody in connection to the shooting of two Illinois police officers.  (Illinois State Police )

Rittmanic did not survive. Bailey was in critical condition and underwent surgery. 

Fox 32 of Chicago reported that a total of five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and the subsequent investigation: Darius Sullivan, 25; Xandria Harris, 26; Bryce Baker, 20; Daniel Acros, 19; and Joshua Adams, 26. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Illinois State Police, the agency leading the investigation, announced that Sullivan was taken into custody on Dec. 31 with the assistance of U.S. Marshals in Indiana and will be extradited. Harris turned herself in at the Bradley Police Department with her attorney present later that afternoon. 

Danielle Wallace is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and FOX Business. Follow her on Twitter at @danimwallace. If you have a tip, you can email her at danielle.wallace@fox.com.

Your Money