Illinois police officer’s death: One suspect nabbed in Indiana, another surrenders, authorities say

Both suspects linked to Wednesday’s shooting death of a veteran Illinois police officer were in custody Friday after a manhunt of nearly 36 hours, police said.

Killed in the shooting was Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, 49. Her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey, 27, remained in critical condition in a hospital, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.

Both police officers were shot while responding to a noise complaint at a Comfort Inn motel in Kankakee County, south of Chicago.

The search for the suspects led law enforcement officers to Indiana, where suspect Darius Sullivan, 25, the alleged gunman, was apprehended without incident at a Manchester home Friday morning, FOX 32 reported.

Also taken into custody was another occupant of the Indiana home, identified as Daniel Acros, 19, according to the station.

Weapons and drugs were also confiscated at the scene, authorities said.

The second suspect linked to the case, Xandria Harris, 26, surrendered to Bradley, Illinois, police around 4 p.m. Friday, FOX 32 reported.

Arrangements were being made for Sullivan to be extradited back to Illinois to face charges of murder and attempted murder, according to the station.

Two other people were apprehended in Indiana in connection with the case. Suspects identified as Bryce Baker, 20, and Joshua Adams, 26, both from Kankakee, Illinois, were arrested after authorities searching for Sullivan spotted them in a wrong-way-driving vehicle in Rochester, Indiana, FOX 32 reported.

Their possible connection to Sullivan was being investigated, the report said.