Illinois police officer killed, another injured in shooting at motel, report says

Two police officers were shot—including one fatally-- at a motel in Illinois’ Kankakee County late Wednesday, according to a report.

The shooting occurred at a Comfort Inn in Bradley, the Daily-Journal reported. Bob Gessner, the county’s coroner, confirmed the officer’s death for the paper. The shooting occurred at about 9:41 p.m.

Authorities issued a press release appealing for the public to provide any information on the whereabouts of Darius D. Sullivan, 25.

The statement said Sullivan should be considered armed and dangerous.

The paper reported that the last time an officer was shot in the line of duty in the area was in 1996.

