Illinois
Published

Illinois police officer killed, another injured in shooting at motel, report says

Police appealed to the public for any information about the shooting

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Two police officers were shot—including one fatally-- at a motel in Illinois’ Kankakee County late Wednesday, according to a report. 

The shooting occurred at a Comfort Inn in Bradley, the Daily-Journal reported. Bob Gessner, the county’s coroner, confirmed the officer’s death for the paper. The shooting occurred at about 9:41 p.m. 

Darius D. Sullivan

Darius D. Sullivan (Kankakee County Sheriff)

ILLINOIS DEPUTY KILLED, SUSPECT ARRESTED LINKED TO CRIME SPREE IN AT LEAST 2 STATES

Authorities issued a press release appealing for the public to provide any information on the whereabouts of Darius D. Sullivan, 25. 

The statement said Sullivan should be considered armed and dangerous.

The paper reported that the last time an officer was shot in the line of duty in the area was in 1996.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

