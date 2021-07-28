Illinois authorities hunt suspect who escaped prison transport van on way to jail

Illinois authorities are searching for a suspect who escaped from custody by hopping out of a transport van on its way to jail.

Hugo R. Avila, 21, was in custody of the Elgin Police Department in relation to felony traffic related offenses, and was being transported to the Kane County Sheriff’s Department when he escaped around 1:05 p.m. Tuesday from a transport vehicle in the area of Randall Road and Route 64 in St. Charles, Illinois, according to a press release.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said Avila managed to slip out of his handcuffs and got out of the vehicle while the officer behind the wheel was stopped in traffic. Authorities checked several businesses along the the corridor between Route 64 and Dean Street, Hain added.

Elgin officers who responded to the scene were unsuccessful in locating Avila, who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans while fleeing from the area in a northeast direction. St. Charles Police Department and the Kane County Sheriff's Department are aiding in continuing search efforts.

Avila is described as 5-foot-8, weighing about 125 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. Police ask anyone who spots him to dial 911 and to avoid making contact.

According to Kane County court records, Avila was charged on Monday with aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, speeding 21 mph over the speed limit, not having a valid driver's license and possessing drug paraphernalia, the Chicago Tribune reported.