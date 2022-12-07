Illinois man in murder-suicide that left 4 family members dead was banned from home over drug use, prostitutes

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The Illinois man accused of murdering his mother, wife and their two young daughters inside their million-dollar suburban Chicago home had reportedly been barred from the house after abusing drugs, bringing home prostitutes, and threatening to kill or disfigure his spouse just months before.

In a news release Tuesday, Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds announced that the evidence obtained to date indicates 39-year-old Andrei Kisliak is responsible for the deaths of himself and his four family members who were found deceased in their home on Acacia Terrace on Nov. 30.

The victims were 4-year-old Amilia Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak, 36-year-old Vera Kisliak and 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak. Budds cited "evidence collected at the scene, information obtained by investigators and the Lake County Coroner’s examination," in asserting that Andrei Kisliak carried out the four homicides before he "then inflicted wounds on himself and succumbed to those wounds."

Autopsies of the five deceased showed the cause of death for all to be from sharp force injuries.

Just weeks before being brutally stabbed to death, court records show Vera Kisliak made the decision to allow her estranged husband and would-be alleged killer to move back into their family home, WLS-TV reported. Court documents detail increasingly menacing behavior from Andrei Kisliak toward his wife dating back to at least July, when the couple began contentious divorce proceedings.

Before she finally sought out of the marriage, Vera Kisliak alleged that her husband began abusing drugs, including smoking marijuana daily and using cocaine, bringing prostitutes to the family home and blasting music late at night, according to court filings viewed by the outlet.

The woman also alleged Andrei Kisliak followed her as she took their children to school, stole her car, and threatened to kill her "and disfigure her in a way that no one will recognize her."

In August, the father allegedly refused to hand over keys to any of the couple's four BMW vehicles so that his wife could drop their daughters at school and refused to take the girls himself.

When Vera Kisliak arranged for a neighbor to drive them, she claimed her husband followed, "recording them, berating them, and yelling at them to take the Uber," according to court records.

The court ordered him to give his wife the keys to their BMW sedan in September, but he allegedly left her a broken key and the vehicle mysteriously malfunctioned soon after starting.

Two weeks later, Vera Kisliak asked the court for sole access to the house and children, and Judge Marnie Slavin ordered Andrei Kisliak jailed for contempt for repeatedly disrupting a hearing with profane outbursts.

Vera Kisliak’s lawyer wrote in court documents that the woman’s husband threatened to kill and disfigure her, then afterward threatened to kill her family in Belarus and then her sister in Poland.

But by a Nov. 1 hearing, the couple asked the judge to lift the protective order, as Vera Kisliak would allow her husband to move back into the home and see their children.

Slavin reluctantly agreed, and a handwritten note on the order read, "The court strongly advised against this arrangement, but the parties wish to proceed by agreement."

At 11:12 a.m. Nov. 30, Buffalo Grove police were dispatched to a single-family residence in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace following a call for a well-being check on an adult female. Upon arrival, police were unable to make contact with anyone inside the home. Forced entry was deemed necessary, and a sweep of the home was conducted.

Five deceased individuals were found. The preliminary investigation indicated this was a domestic-related incident, and there was no threat to the public. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

"Our community is mourning, and I hope these findings help bring some closure as we continue to process this terrible tragedy," Budds added in a statement.