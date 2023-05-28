Illinois man accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old girl he met on social media: police

An Antioch, Illinois, man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly driving to Wisconsin to pick up a teenager he met through social media, driving her to his house and sexually abusing her.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old George Soriano faces charges of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of traveling to meet a minor.

Deputies responded to a residence on North Bonham Court in unincorporated Antioch at about 3:15 a.m. on Saturday after a caller told the 911 operator she and a friend were picked up by Soriano at their home in Wisconsin.

After picking the girls up, Soriano drove them to his home and allegedly sexually assaulted one of them, who was 13 years old.

Both girls were picked up by deputies and taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

The sheriff’s office said a further investigation discovered Soriano met the girls on social media, and on Saturday, he communicated with them through the social media app and made plans to pick them up.

According to a press release from the department, the girls said they feared Soriano because he had a gun.

Police also said Soriano may have met with at least one of the girls prior to Saturday’s incident.

A search of Soriano’s home revealed he also had a cannabis growing operation.

Soriano was taken into custody and held in the Lake County Jail, pending a court hearing on Sunday.