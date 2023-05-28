Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Illinois man accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old girl he met on social media: police

Illinois suspect allegedly drove to Wisconsin to pick up the victim and took her to his place

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Motorist shoots at Illinois State Police trooper Video

Motorist shoots at Illinois State Police trooper

An Illinois State Police trooper is shot by motorist he pulled over to assist.

An Antioch, Illinois, man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly driving to Wisconsin to pick up a teenager he met through social media, driving her to his house and sexually abusing her.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old George Soriano faces charges of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of traveling to meet a minor.

Deputies responded to a residence on North Bonham Court in unincorporated Antioch at about 3:15 a.m. on Saturday after a caller told the 911 operator she and a friend were picked up by Soriano at their home in Wisconsin.

George Soriano mugshot

George Soriano, 25, is accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl after police say he picked her up in Wisconsin and drove her to his home in Illinois.  (Lake County Jail)

After picking the girls up, Soriano drove them to his home and allegedly sexually assaulted one of them, who was 13 years old.

CHICAGO SUFFERS 34 SHOT, 8 KILLED AS BLOODY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND NEARS END

Both girls were picked up by deputies and taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

The sheriff’s office said a further investigation discovered Soriano met the girls on social media, and on Saturday, he communicated with them through the social media app and made plans to pick them up.

File photo of police car lights

A defocused police car sits behind crime scene tape with flashing lights at night. Police in Antioch, Illinois, said Soriano met the girls on social media. (iStock)

According to a press release from the department, the girls said they feared Soriano because he had a gun.

MAN WHO SHOT SUBURBAN CHICAGO OFFICER HIT WITH ADDITIONAL ARMED ROBBERY CHARGE

Police also said Soriano may have met with at least one of the girls prior to Saturday’s incident.

A search of Soriano’s home revealed he also had a cannabis growing operation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Soriano was taken into custody and held in the Lake County Jail, pending a court hearing on Sunday.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.