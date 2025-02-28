Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Israel

Illinois jury announces verdict in killing of Palestinian American boy

Court found Joseph Czuba guilty of murder, hate crimes

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Death of Gene Hackman, wife is 'suspicious,' officials say Video

Death of Gene Hackman, wife is 'suspicious,' officials say

Fox News' Todd Piro reports the latest on the death of legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife at their New Mexico home. 

A jury on Friday convicted an Illinois landlord in a 2023 stabbing that claimed the life of a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy, Wadee Alfayoumi, and left his mother critically injured.

Joseph Czuba, 73, was emotionless after being found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of committing a hate crime, FOX 32 Chicago reported.

Alfayoumi's mother, Hanaan Shahin, told police Czuba was upset about the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack on Israel and ensuing war and attacked her and her son Oct. 14, after she asked him to "pray for peace."

victim vigil

Wadee Alfayoumi's father, Oday Alfayoumi, right, and his uncle, Mahmoud Yousef, attended a vigil for Wadee at the Prairie Activity and Recreation Center in Plainfield, Ill., Oct. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

INFLUENCER WENT TO THE WEST BANK TO SEE IF PALESTINIANS SUPPORT HAMAS – HE ALMOST DIDN’T MAKE IT OUT ALIVE

She was stabbed multiple times.

The war began just a week prior to the attack, on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked southern Israel.

Prosecutors alleged Czuba stabbed his tenants of two years because they were Palestinian Americans, FOX 32 reported.

In a video shown in court Thursday, Czuba spoke with an officer about the attack inside a police car.

"I was afraid they were going to do Jihad on me," Czuba said.

wadee alfayoumi's funeral

Oday Alfayoumi and others carry the casket of his son, Wadee Alfayoumi, at Parkholm Cemetery in La Grange Park, Ill., Oct. 16, 2023. (Eileen T. Meslar/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Footage was also captured of Czuba saying Shahin didn’t tell him she was Muslim and comparing the Palestinian Liberation Organization to Nazis, according to the report.

WATCH: PRO-ISRAEL INFLUENCER RECOVERS WEST BANK INTERVIEW WITH PALESTINIAN WOMAN HE WAS THREATENED TO DELETE

Even though there were no previous issues with Shahin and her son, Czuba’s wife testified he became withdrawn and angry after watching news coverage of the Hamas attack and asked the family to move out, FOX 32 reported. 

According to the report, Shahin told the court Czuba said, "You, as a Muslim, must die," while he attacked her with the knife.

She locked herself in the bathroom and called 911, then heard her son screaming in another room, according to FOX 32.

Protesters take part in the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine March in Chicago

Protesters take part in the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine March in Chicago Aug. 21, 2024. (Fox News Digital)

The 15-minute phone call was played in court, and Shahin said her son could be heard screaming in the background.

Prosecutors said blood and DNA evidence was found on the knife, which was left in the boy's body, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

State Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid, D-Bridgeview, the first Palestinian American to serve in the state Legislature, released a statement describing the case as "gut-wrenching."

"My heart goes out to the family of Wadee Alfayoumi today," Rashid said. "The jury was right to find Joseph Czuba guilty on all charges, including murder and hate crimes."

FOX 32 Chicago and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.