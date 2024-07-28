Illegal migrant shoots Texas police officer with rifle after domestic violence call, sources say

A migrant living in the United States illegally shot and wounded a Texas police officer in an early morning confrontation on Sunday, multiple law enforcement sources tell Fox News.

Venezuelan national Jorge Chacon-Gutierrez, 25, died during the shootout with San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) officers. It is unclear if he was killed by officers or if he committed suicide.

The shooting began after the SAPD responded to a domestic violence call at around 3 a.m. Sources tell Fox News SAPD officers found the suspect lying in bed with a rifle.

The suspect began shooting at officers before they returned fire. A female police officer was wounded during the shooting.

Sources told Fox News that the officer was shot multiple times. She underwent surgery on Sunday morning and is expected to survive.

Law enforcement officers later discovered that Chacon-Gutierrez was apprehended by Border Patrol after crossing illegally into Eagle Pass, Texas, in November 2023.

After being apprehended, Chacon-Gutierrez was released into the U.S. with a future court date set for April 2026.

Fox News Digital reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) for more information.