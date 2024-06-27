Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Texas police nab suspect in 'targeted' Chick-fil-A shooting that killed 2

Irving PD identified suspect as 37-year-old Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta

Published
Police in Texas say the man they were looking for following a deadly shooting that killed two people inside a fast-food restaurant is in custody.

Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, 37, was being sought Wednesday evening after a shooting that happened at a Chick-fil-A in the 5300 block of North MacArthur Boulevard in Irving, police announced on Facebook. 

"We can confirm that the suspect was taken into custody early this morning," a spokesperson for Irving Police Department told Fox News Digital Thursday morning. 

During the manhunt, police released a photograph of Mendoza Argueta alongside a picture of the 1997 Honda 4-door car he was last seen driving.

The suspect has been identified as Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, 37. (Irving Police Department)

An official had said they believed the shooting was "a targeted incident and that this was not a random act of violence."

Investigators so far have not released a motive or information about the two victims. The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m., FOX 4 News Dallas reported. 

Aerial of police outside of Chick-fil-A

The Irving Police Department is actively investigating the Chick-fil-A shooting that happened June 26, 2024. (FOX 4 News Dallas)

Texas police car near Chick-fil-A

The shooting that killed two happened at a Chick-fil-A in Irving, Texas. (FOX 4 Dallas)

Television footage showed that screens had been placed in front of some of the windows at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, and several police cars were in the parking lot, which was blocked off.

Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

