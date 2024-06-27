Texas police nab suspect in 'targeted' Chick-fil-A shooting that killed 2

Police in Texas say the man they were looking for following a deadly shooting that killed two people inside a fast-food restaurant is in custody.

Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, 37, was being sought Wednesday evening after a shooting that happened at a Chick-fil-A in the 5300 block of North MacArthur Boulevard in Irving, police announced on Facebook.

"We can confirm that the suspect was taken into custody early this morning," a spokesperson for Irving Police Department told Fox News Digital Thursday morning.

During the manhunt, police released a photograph of Mendoza Argueta alongside a picture of the 1997 Honda 4-door car he was last seen driving.

An official had said they believed the shooting was "a targeted incident and that this was not a random act of violence."

Investigators so far have not released a motive or information about the two victims. The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m., FOX 4 News Dallas reported.

Television footage showed that screens had been placed in front of some of the windows at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, and several police cars were in the parking lot, which was blocked off.

Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

