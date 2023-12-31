Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illegal Immigrants

Illegal immigrants using fake passports to pose as minors when crossing US-Mexico border

The Guinean government might be playing a direct role in the fraud

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
close
Border cities want solutions, enough with the ‘finger pointing’: Rep. Tony Gonzales Video

Border cities want solutions, enough with the ‘finger pointing’: Rep. Tony Gonzales

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, joined ‘Fox News Sunday’ to discuss the U.S. border crisis as the number of migrant encounters reached a record high in December. 

Border Agents in the Tucson, Arizona sector are seeing an influx of immigrants from Guinea using fake passports to claim they are minors when entering the United States illegally, according to an internal alert obtained by Fox News. 

The illegal immigrants are changing their ages and pretending to be unaccompanied minors so they’ll have a better chance of getting into the U.S.

The Border Patrol notice advises agents on what to look out for, and provides examples of real and fake Guinean passports. It warns that passports issued in the municipality of Conakry, Guinea’s capital, after June 2023 are "most likely fraudulent or altered." 

ERIC ADAMS SAYS NYC IS AT ‘BREAKING POINT’ AS HE WARNS OF ANOTHER SURGE OF MIGRANTS FROM TEXAS

border patrol notice

An internal Border Patrol notice obtained by Fox News. It warns agents to be on the lookout for fake passports some illegal immigrants are using to pose as minors to enter the U.S.  (US Border Patrol)

The notice also alerts agents that the Guinean government might be playing a direct role in the fraud. Custodial interviews with Guinean migrants with suspected phony passports indicate that Guinean government officials "may be advising people obtaining new passports they can change their age for them to have a better chance of entering the United States as minors." 

guinea africa

The West African country of Guinea as seen on a map.  (Getty Images)

Most encounters, Border Patrol notes, are from adults claiming to be unaccompanied children. 

CHICAGO MAYOR ON MIGRANT CRISIS: ‘ENTIRE COUNTRY IS NOW AT STAKE’ WITHOUT SIGNIFICANT ASSISTANCE FROM BIDEN

Another migrant, according to Border Patrol, noted that an "illicit group" stole many blank passport books from the ministry in Conakry and "has been selling and issuing the passports without the proper procedures." 

A CBP agent and migrants

A U.S. Border Patrol agent checks for identification of immigrants as they wait to be processed by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the border from Mexico on December 30, 2022, in Yuma, Arizona.  (Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The alert comes as hundreds of adult men from Guinea have been crossing into the Tucson sector. Border Patrol sources estimate that nearly 170 Guinean nationals crossed in the Tucson sector on Saturday alone. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 