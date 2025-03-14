Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

Illegal immigrant with multiple DWI, theft convictions deported again: ICE

Leticia Caballero Guadarrama, 53, has now been deported back to her native Mexico five times and separately voluntarily returned in 2002, ICE said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Maybe the fifth time's the charm. 

A Mexican woman who has been previously deported from the U.S. four times and has six convictions each for driving while intoxicated and theft was returned to her country again on Thursday. 

"I have served in law enforcement for more than 30 years and few things surprise me, but the level of disrespect that this criminal alien has shown for our system of laws and for the brave men and women who risk their lives every day to uphold those laws is shocking," said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston Field Office Director Bret Bradford. 

NOEM ENDS BIDEN-ERA USE OF CONTROVERSIAL APP TO ALLOW MIGRANTS TO BOARD FLIGHTS, EXCEPT TO SELF-DEPORT

Leticia Caballero Guadarrama

Leticia Caballero Guadarrama, 53, was deported again Thursday to her native Mexico. Guadarrama has had multiple DWI and theft convictions while living illegally in the U.S., authorities said.  (ICE)

Leticia Caballero Guadarrama, 53, was taken from the Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe, Texas, to the Laredo Port of Entry where she was released into Mexico, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Friday. 

Guadarrama entered the U.S. illegally at least six times before voluntarily returning to Mexico in 2002, ICE said. 

In the years since, she was deported once in 2003, twice in 2009, once in 2010 and again on Thursday. 

Families cross the Rio Bravo river illegally

Families cross the Rio Bravo illegally to surrender to American authorities at the border of Mexico's Ciudad Juárez with El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 23, 2021. (Christian Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

While in the U.S., Guadarrama racked up a lengthy criminal history, being convicted six times for DWI, as well as six more times for theft. 

She also has two convictions for refusing to show identification to authorities. 

"After repeatedly entering the country illegally and getting behind the wheel intoxicated, she has victimized hard-working Texans over and over again by stealing their money and property and then attempted to avoid accountability by refusing to provide law enforcement with identification after she was caught," Bradford said. 

"By carelessly flaunting our system of laws, her actions endangered everyone in the community and have wasted significant taxpayer-funded government resources," he added. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.