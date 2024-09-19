Texas troopers find 16 illegal immigrants behind 'false wall' inside trailer on hot day, driver arrested

A man carrying 16 illegal immigrants found hiding behind a "false wall" inside a cargo trailer was arrested this week, authorities in Texas said Thursday.

On Monday, Anthony Jhonson, of Houston, was driving a Ford F-250 towing a cargo trailer on State Route 77 in Kenedy County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

He was stopped by troopers and consented to a search of the vehicle after telling a trooper that he was driving it for a friend, authorities said. Video footage taken from body cameras appears to show Johnson telling a trooper that a limousine was being towed in the trailer.

Troopers use a power tool to dismantle a wall in the trailer.

"There's people in there bro," one person is heard saying to another.

The video posted by DPS shows a group of people cramped behind the wall.

"I'm going to get them out," someone is heard saying. "It's too hot."

Some migrants are seen getting out from behind the wall while holding bottles of liquid. Temperatures in the area reached up to 95 degrees in the area on Monday, meaning it was likely hotter inside the trailer.

An image of the hidden compartment shows people cramped inside with small fans over their heads.

Johnson was arrested and charged with 16 counts of smuggling persons with the likelihood of serious bodily injury or death. The 16 illegal immigrants were handed over to the U.S. Border Patrol.