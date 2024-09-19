Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

Texas troopers find 16 illegal immigrants behind 'false wall' inside trailer on hot day, driver arrested

The illegal immigrants were seen cramped inside a small space behind the fake wall as temperatures spiked outside

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
The migrants were found during a traffic stop. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

A man carrying 16 illegal immigrants found hiding behind a "false wall" inside a cargo trailer was arrested this week, authorities in Texas said Thursday. 

On Monday, Anthony Jhonson, of Houston, was driving a Ford F-250 towing a cargo trailer on State Route 77 in Kenedy County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. 

MEXICAN GOVERNMENT BUSES MIGRANTS TO US BORDER AS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION BECOMES TOP ELECTION ISSUE

Migrants seen leaving a trailer after being discovered

A group of illegal immigrants was found Monday hiding behind a false wall inside a trailer, Texas authorities said.  (Texas Department of Public Safety)

He was stopped by troopers and consented to a search of the vehicle after telling a trooper that he was driving it for a friend, authorities said. Video footage taken from body cameras appears to show Johnson telling a trooper that a limousine was being towed in the trailer. 

Troopers use a power tool to dismantle a wall in the trailer.

"There's people in there bro," one person is heard saying to another. 

The video posted by DPS shows a group of people cramped behind the wall. 

HARRIS SHIFTS POSITIONS ON BORDER, ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AS CAMPAIGN PROMISES ‘PRAGMATIC' APPROACH

Migrants cramped in a small space

Illegal migrants cramped in a small space behind a false wall inside a trailer.  (Texas Department of Public Safety)

"I'm going to get them out," someone is heard saying. "It's too hot."

Some migrants are seen getting out from behind the wall while holding bottles of liquid. Temperatures in the area reached up to 95 degrees in the area on Monday, meaning it was likely hotter inside the trailer. 

An image of the hidden compartment shows people cramped inside with small fans over their heads. 

The migrants near a police crusier

The migrants were arrested and handed out to the U.S. Border Patrol. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Johnson was arrested and charged with 16 counts of smuggling persons with the likelihood of serious bodily injury or death. The 16 illegal immigrants were handed over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.