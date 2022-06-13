Expand / Collapse search
Idaho
Published

Idaho police identify more than 30 men arrested in U-Haul truck linked to Patriot Front outside LGBTQ event

More than 30 men from at least 11 states were arrested in the back of a U-Haul truck Saturday

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Police have identified more than 30 alleged members a group called Patriot Front who were found packed in the back of a U-Haul truck near an LGBTQ event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Saturday.

Authorities said the men had come from at least 11 different states, allegedly to riot at the North Idaho Pride Alliance’s Pride in the Park event, before a tipster reported seeing what looked like "a little army" filing into the vehicle at a hotel parking lot.

The Kootenai Couny Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Jared Boyce, Nathan Brenner, Colton Brown, Josiah Buster, Mishael Buster, Devin Center, Dylan Corio, Winston Durham, Garret Garland, Branden Haney, Richard Jessop, James Julius Johnson, James Michael Johnson, Connor Moran, Kieran Morris, Lawrence Norman, Justin O'Leary, Cameron Pruitt, Forrest Rankin, Thomas Rousseau, Conor Ryan, Spencer Simpson, Alexander Sisenstein, Derek Smith, Dakota Tabler, Steven Tucker, Wesley Van Horn, Mitchell Wagner, Nathaniel Whitfield, Graham Whitsom and Robert Whitted.

Police officers guard a group of men, who police say are among 31 arrested for conspiracy to riot and are affiliated with the white nationalist group Patriot Front, after they were found in the rear of a U Haul van in the vicinity of a North Idaho Pride Alliance LGBTQ+ event in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, U.S. June 11, 2022, in this still image obtained from a social media video. 

Police officers guard a group of men, who police say are among 31 arrested for conspiracy to riot and are affiliated with the white nationalist group Patriot Front, after they were found in the rear of a U Haul van in the vicinity of a North Idaho Pride Alliance LGBTQ+ event in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, U.S. June 11, 2022, in this still image obtained from a social media video.  (North Country Off Grid/Youtube/via REUTERS  )

IDAHO POLICE ARREST DOZENS ON SUSPICION OF CONSPIRACY TO RIOT AT GAY PRIDE EVENT

Michael Kielty, Wagner’s attorney, told the Associated Press Sunday that the group is nonviolent and that members have First Amendment rights to free speech.

"Even if you don’t like the speech, they have the right to make it," he said.

This booking image provided by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office shows Thomas Rousseau, who was arrested on June 11, 2022, in downtown Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. Rousseau was arrested along with other members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an LGBTQ pride event Saturday, after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. Rousseau, of Grapevine, Texas, has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as the group's founder. 

This booking image provided by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office shows Thomas Rousseau, who was arrested on June 11, 2022, in downtown Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. Rousseau was arrested along with other members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an LGBTQ pride event Saturday, after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. Rousseau, of Grapevine, Texas, has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as the group's founder.  (Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, via AP)

Police also arrested Thomas Rousseau, 24, who is the Patriot Front’s founder, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The men have been charged with misdemeanor conspiracy to riot. Police said they found a smoke grenade and protective gear, including shields and shin guards, in the group’s possession. They were scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

These booking images provided by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office show the 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front who were arrested after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear near an LGBTQ pride event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Top row, from left, are Jared Boyce, Nathan Brenner, Colton Brown, Josiah Buster, Mishael Buster, Devin Center, Dylan Corio, and Winston Durham. Second row, from left, are Garret Garland, Branden Haney, Richard Jessop, James Julius Johnson, James Michael Johnson, Connor Moran, Kieran Morris and Lawrence Norman. Third row, from left, are Justin O'leary, Cameron Pruitt, Forrest Rankin, Thomas Rousseau, Conor Ryan, Spencer Simpson, Alexander Sisenstein and Derek Smith. Bottom row, from left, are Dakota Tabler, Steven Tucker, Wesley Van Horn, Mitchell Wagner, Nathaniel Whitfield, Graham Whitsom and Robert Whitted. 

These booking images provided by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office show the 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front who were arrested after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear near an LGBTQ pride event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Top row, from left, are Jared Boyce, Nathan Brenner, Colton Brown, Josiah Buster, Mishael Buster, Devin Center, Dylan Corio, and Winston Durham. Second row, from left, are Garret Garland, Branden Haney, Richard Jessop, James Julius Johnson, James Michael Johnson, Connor Moran, Kieran Morris and Lawrence Norman. Third row, from left, are Justin O'leary, Cameron Pruitt, Forrest Rankin, Thomas Rousseau, Conor Ryan, Spencer Simpson, Alexander Sisenstein and Derek Smith. Bottom row, from left, are Dakota Tabler, Steven Tucker, Wesley Van Horn, Mitchell Wagner, Nathaniel Whitfield, Graham Whitsom and Robert Whitted.  (Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

The entire group had bonded out by Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. The suspects' future court dates were not immediately available.

The ADL describes Patriot Front as a Texas-based "White supremacist group whose members maintain that their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it to them, and no one else."

Patriot Front is known for its online presence and for holding "flash demonstrations," unannounced rallies in which members march in khakis and blue or white shirts, often wearing masks, according to the ADL. Photos show that the suspects were wearing similar outfits when they were arrested.

Police officers guard a group of men, who police say are among 31 arrested for conspiracy to riot and are affiliated with the group Patriot Front, after they were found in the rear of a U Haul van in the vicinity of a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, U.S. June 11, 2022, in this still image obtained from a social media video. 

Police officers guard a group of men, who police say are among 31 arrested for conspiracy to riot and are affiliated with the group Patriot Front, after they were found in the rear of a U Haul van in the vicinity of a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, U.S. June 11, 2022, in this still image obtained from a social media video.  (North Country Off Grid/Youtube/via REUTERS  )

Separately, police were also investigating a possible indecent exposure incident at the Pride in the Park event, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

