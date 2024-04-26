Expand / Collapse search
True Crime

Idaho prosecutors in Bryan Kohberger case file new motion as defense raises fair trial questions

Idaho prosecutors filed a motion to seal suspect Bryan Kohberger's next court appearance as the defense argues the former Washington State University criminology student can't get a fair trial

Chris Eberhart By Chris Eberhart Fox News
Published
Idaho judge in Bryan Kohberger case slams defense for possibly 'inculpatory' questionnaires Video

Idaho judge in Bryan Kohberger case slams defense for possibly 'inculpatory' questionnaires

Idaho Judge John Judge on Thursday condemned the defense in the Bryan Kohberger murder case for distributing questionnaires that could be 'inculpatory' to Latah County residents.

Ethan Chapin's family doesn't think about his suspected killer, as prosecutors in Bryan Kohberger's high-profile Idaho murder case filed a new motion regarding his next court appearance.

The judge in the case this week ruled that Kohberger's defense team could resume phone surveys of potential jurors, and prosecutors filed a motion to seal his next court appearance. 

"It’s not a place I spend much time, thinking about him," Stacy Chapin told Fox 13 Seattle when asked about Kohberger. "We made a decision to not let it impact our family. We can’t change the outcome. We can’t bring Ethan back."

Instead, they're letting the judicial process unfold and celebrating Ethan's siblings' accomplishments while she's back in Moscow, Idaho, where two of her children are in college. 

BRYAN KOHBERGER OFFERS UP ALIBI: DRIVING TO SEE ‘THE MOON AND STARS’

Ethan Chapin's mother, Stacy Wells Chapin, reflected on a 'challenging time' deciding to send Ethan's surviving siblings back to the University of Idaho after his Nov. 13 murder. (Stacy Wells Chapin)

"We can't change the outcome. We can't bring Ethan back."

— Stacy Chapin

Just two years ago, in November 2022, Ethan, along with Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, were allegedly murdered by Kohberger in a seemingly random attack in the middle of the night.

A judge entered a not guilty plea to four counts of murder and burglary on his behalf, and prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty if he's convicted. 

IDAHO MURDERS: BRYAN KOHBERGER DEFENSE ‘FIRMLY BELIEVES’ IN SUSPECT'S INNOCENCE

Stacy had a positive spin about a town that could be a haunting reminder for her and her family. 

"We’ve been, and our kids have been, to hell and back, but we’re definitely on the other side of this thing," Stacy told the local news outlet. "That university and the town of Moscow, and the kids that go to school there and the police department, we have felt so much love from there and the support."

"We’ve been, and our kids have been, to hell and back, but we’re definitely on the other side of this thing." 

Bryan Kohberger and the victims of the Idaho murders

Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested Friday morning in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students. Officials released few details about killings or the suspect during a Friday news conference. (Washington State University/ Instagram)

The case made international headlines and gripped the true-crime community, and has been under the microscope since the four college students were killed. The case has been the topic of countless true-crime podcasts and shows.

The court has sealed most of the records in the case to avoid potentially poisoning the jury pool. 

BRYAN KOHBERGER'S PENNSYLVANIA CLASSMATES SAY HE WAS ‘BRIGHT,’ AWKWARD, BULLIED IN SCHOOL

Prosecutors asked for the seal to include his next hearing, which is scheduled for May 14, because "discussion or dissemination of information" could be prejudicial. 

"There exists a compelling interest at stake to preserve a fair trial, no reasonable alterative exists but to conduct a closed hearing," prosecutors wrote in the April 23 court filing. 

Bryan Kohberger Mugshots compilation

A compilation of mugshots for Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger, a criminologist accused of sneaking into an off-campus rental home and killing four students with a knife at 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2022. (Monroe County, Pennsylvania, Latah County, Idaho)

Kohberger, who was studying for a Ph.D. in criminology at Washington State University at the time of the stabbings, is accused of driving across the state line and massacring four University of Idaho undergrads in a 4 a.m. home invasion attack.

The defense is pushing for a change of venue to a larger county with more potential jurors in the jury pool, suggesting Ada, Bonneville and Bannock counties.

That is scheduled to be decided by June 27. 

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on Twitter @ChrisEberhart48.