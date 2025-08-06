Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

U.S.

Idaho police call out 'gross inaccuracies' in Kohberger TV special, special prosecutor investigating leaks

Lead investigator disputes TV show's claims about carved wounds and bedroom details in quadruple murder case

Adam Sabes
New documents shed light on Kohberger after sentencing Video

New documents shed light on Kohberger after sentencing

Fox News contributor Paul Mauro joins 'Fox & Friends' to weigh in on Bryan Kohberger's sentencing as his motive for the Idaho killings remains a mystery.

Police in Idaho claim that a television special episode on Bryan Kohberger's quadruple murder case contained "gross inaccuracies" and "complete falsehoods."

Kohberger pleaded guilty in July to the Nov. 13, 2022 deaths of University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20. He also pleaded guilty to one felony count of burglary.

Bryan Kohberger was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. After the sentencing in July, Judge Steven Hippler lifted the gag order preventing any individual involved in the case from speaking to media.

In May, NBC's "Dateline" ran a special episode on the Kohberger case, which included several pieces of new information that hadn't yet been made public. 

CAR SIMILAR TO BRYAN KOHBERGER'S SEEN NEAR VICTIMS' HOME MULTIPLE TIMES JUST BEFORE ALLEGED KILLINGS: REPORT

Bryan Kohberger during his sentencing hearing

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse, for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago.  (Kyle Green/AP Photo)

FBI cellphone tower data obtained by "Dateline" allegedly showed that Kohberger's cellphone pinged nearly a dozen times to a tower that provides coverage to an area within 100 feet of 1122 King Road, where the four University of Idaho students were killed. The late-night drives all allegedly took place starting in July 2022 and continued through mid-August 2022.

According to the report, the late-night drives in the area of the King Road house began following a Moscow pool party that Kohberger had been invited to.

FBI cellphone records also indicated that Kohberger was within 100 meters of the King Road house on 23 occasions, including one time on Nov. 7. All the trips were after dark.

The "Dateline" special also claimed a white Hyundai Elantra resembling Kohberger's was seen turning onto King Road several times in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022, when the murders happened.

However, Idaho State Police Lt. Darren Gilbertson, who was a lead investigator on the Kohberger case, told the Idaho Statesman that "Dateline" got some of their facts wrong.

"There were some gross inaccuracies and just complete falsehoods," Gilbertson said.

IDAHO VICTIMS' FAMILIES TO ADDRESS KILLER DIRECTLY AT KOHBERGER SENTENCING

Deputies in Latah County pulled Kohberger over.

Bryan Kohberger seen during an Aug. 2022 traffic stop. (Latah County Prosecutors Office)

"Dateline" reported that the wounds on Chapin were "carved," but Gilbertson said that wasn't the case.

"There was a strike to the back of his leg," Gilbertson said. "None of us believe or concluded that there was any other purpose or that he was doing (something) ritualistic or anything like that. I think it was simply a strike to make sure that Ethan was not going to come after him."

Gilbertson also said Kohberger didn't sit down in Kernodle’s bedroom out of exhaustion, as "Dateline" reported.

"Completely false, made up, no idea where that came from," Gilbertson said. "He did not sit down in a chair anywhere in the house."

"Dateline" also reported that Kohberger's main target was Mogen, but Gilbertson said it's unclear if she or Goncalves was the intended target.

Gilbertson said the "Dateline" special did get some components correct.

BRYAN KOHBERGER PLEADS GUILTY TO IDAHO MURDERS

Kohberger glares at camera after his arrest, Right: Maddie Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves pose with flowers in bridesmaid dresses

Bryan Kohberger, left, pictured after his Dec. 30 arrest in Pennsylvania. He is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in a 4 a.m. surprise attack at their off-campus rental home -- including best friends Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, right. (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital; Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram)

He said that Kohberger did use his cellphone to search for serial murderer Ted Bundy and also searched for pornography, searching for terms "sleeping," "passed out" and "drugged."

"All that is pretty accurate. There were searches related to pornography, but it wasn’t extensive," Gilbertson said. "There was not anything that led us believe, ‘OK, you know, he has some type of a sexual desire behavior that’s driving this.’ But we also know that he deleted and wiped a lot of his devices, so we obviously don’t know what he wiped or what wasn’t there."

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said a special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate where the leaks came from.

"There is a special prosecutor, and I can tell you that we are not included or privy to what the investigation is doing, nor is the defense, is my understanding, nor is Judge Hippler," Thompson said. "It’s being overseen completely independently, and whatever the investigation is doing is confidential. That’s what we were instructed by the judge."

In a statement to the Idaho Statesman, an NBC spokesperson said the network stands by its reporting.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.