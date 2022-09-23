Expand / Collapse search
Idaho
Published

Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash

4 people in the Idaho passenger vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene after it caught on fire

Associated Press
Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening.

The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.

Someone called to report the collision to Idaho State Police around 6:45 p.m., and Bannock County Sheriff's deputies and Fort Hall police officers also responded. The passenger vehicle was headed east and the potato truck was headed north when the vehicles collided near an intersection, and the passenger vehicle caught fire. The four people in the passenger vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have identified the four people who died in an Idaho crash involving a potato truck and a passenger car.

The driver of the potato truck, Guadalupe Camargo-Rangel, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Camaro-Rangel's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.