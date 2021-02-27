Expand / Collapse search
Montana
Published

Montana massive 30-car pileup blamed on icy bridge

Two people were critically injured

By Paul Best | Fox News
Icy conditions on Yellowstone River Bridge led to a 30-car pileup shortly before noon Saturday, the Montana Highway Patrol said. 

No fatalities were reported but two people were critically injured.

At least one person fell off the Yellowstone River Bridge, according to the Billings Gazette. 

At least one person fell off the Yellowstone River Bridge, according to the Billings Gazette.

Part of Interstate-90 was shut down as it took more than two hours for authorities to tow all the wrecked cars away from the scene. 

NTSB INVESTIGATING 133 CAR PILE-UP THAT LEFT SIX PEOPLE DEAD IN TEXAS

One traveler said that as she braked to avoid cars stopping ahead of her, a semi-truck struck her vehicle, she told the Billings Gazette . 

"It was like bumper cars," she said. 

(Montana Highway Patrol)

(Montana Highway Patrol)

It was around 30 degrees in Billings when the crash took place. 

One of the deadliest multi-vehicle wrecks in recent memory took place earlier this month when six people were killed and dozens were injured in a 133 car pile-up in Fort Worth, Texas. 

