ICE arrests criminal illegal immigrant accused of fleeing head-on crash that severely injured Maryland woman

An illegal immigrant who entered the United States during the Biden administration's era of catch and release is accused of leaving a Maryland woman severely injured after a head-on crash, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said after arresting him.

Kevin Alexis Mendez-Ortiz, a Honduran national, illegally entered under the Biden administration in 2022, ICE Baltimore announced.

On Nov. 9, Mendez-Ortiz was driving on an Oxon Hill, Maryland, road when he crossed into oncoming traffic and rammed into a vehicle head-on. He fled the scene, the agency said.

The passenger in the vehicle was left with broken vertebrae, collarbone and wrist.

She also had fractured ribs, injuries to her intestines and uterus, as well as a ruptured diaphragm, collapsed lung and a concussion, the agency said.

Mendez-Ortiz entered into the U.S. illegally near Hidalgo, Texas, on Sept. 30, 2022.

He was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol and issued a notice to appear in front of a judge that same day. According to ICE, he was then released into the U.S. on his own recognizance.

On Nov. 12, the Prince George’s County Police Department cited Mendez-Ortiz for failing to display his license and registration, driving without proper authorization, multiple hit-and-run–related violations, including not stopping or remaining at the scene and not providing insurance information, unsafe lane changes, driving on the wrong side of the road, failing to control speed, and disobeying traffic control devices and lane directions.

"This tragic incident underscores why ICE remains steadfast in its mission to identify, apprehend and remove illegal aliens who pose a threat to public safety," said ICE Baltimore acting Field Office Director Jeremy Bacon.

"A U.S. citizen suffered devastating injuries because of the reckless behavior of an illegal alien who had no lawful right to be in our country. The Baltimore field office extends our deepest hopes for our fellow citizen’s full and speedy recovery. We will continue working tirelessly to keep our communities safe from individuals who endanger the public through irresponsible and unlawful actions."