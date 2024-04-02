Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia

I-95 North in Philadelphia closes after truck hits overhead railroad bridge

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says busy highway will be closed for days

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published | Updated
A portion of Interstate-95 in Philadelphia will be closed for several days this week after an oversized vehicle struck a rail bridge that crosses over the busy highway, officials say. 

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PENNDOT) said the incident involving the Conrail bridge temporarily brought I-95 north down to one lane in the area Monday as the rail company’s engineers established an "emergency repair plan." However, it later was decided to have the road shut down completely. 

"I-95 North will remain closed for several days approaching the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange while Conrail's contractor performs the bridge repair," PENNDOT said. 

Philadelphia bridge hit by truck

The oversized truck in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, after it struck the bridge along Interstate-95 on Monday, April 1. (Fox29 Philadelphia)

"Motorists are advised to avoid the closure areas because significant backups and delays will occur on I-95, the alternate routes and surface streets in the vicinity of the work area," it added. 

Workers respond to truck hitting Philadelphia Bridge

Workers gather at the scene Monday along Interstate-95 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where an overhead bridge was clipped by a truck. (Fox29 Philadelphia)

Sources told Fox29 Philadelphia that the truck was carrying a burner from a water reclamation system that was on its way to be scrapped when it clipped the bridge.  

Philadelphia bridge hit by truck

The bridge in Philadelphia along Interstate-95 north was struck by a truck on Monday. (Google Maps)

"Electronic message boards on I-76, I-276, I-476, and other regional transportation arteries in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey are being used to alert motorists about the closure and provide information about alternate routes," according to PENNDOT. 

