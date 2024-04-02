I-95 North in Philadelphia closes after truck hits overhead railroad bridge

A portion of Interstate-95 in Philadelphia will be closed for several days this week after an oversized vehicle struck a rail bridge that crosses over the busy highway, officials say.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PENNDOT) said the incident involving the Conrail bridge temporarily brought I-95 north down to one lane in the area Monday as the rail company’s engineers established an "emergency repair plan." However, it later was decided to have the road shut down completely.

"I-95 North will remain closed for several days approaching the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange while Conrail's contractor performs the bridge repair," PENNDOT said.

US TRAFFIC DEATHS FELL 3.6% IN 2023, THE SECOND STRAIGHT YEARLY DROP

"Motorists are advised to avoid the closure areas because significant backups and delays will occur on I-95, the alternate routes and surface streets in the vicinity of the work area," it added.

PENNSYLVANIA INMATE WHO ESCAPED PRISON NEARLY 4 MONTHS AGO CAPTURED LEAVING PHILADELPHIA PLANET FITNESS

Sources told Fox29 Philadelphia that the truck was carrying a burner from a water reclamation system that was on its way to be scrapped when it clipped the bridge.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Electronic message boards on I-76, I-276, I-476, and other regional transportation arteries in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey are being used to alert motorists about the closure and provide information about alternate routes," according to PENNDOT.