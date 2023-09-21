Husband of Virginia woman insists she, their 3 children last seen weeks ago are ‘not missing’

The husband of a Virginia woman has insisted that she and their three children are safe after a missing persons report was filed following two missed court dates earlier this month.

Jordan Cook told WSET-TV in a statement on Monday that he had heard from his wife, 30-year-old Lauren Cook, and that she and their children, 7-year-old Benjamin Cook, 5-year-old Hannah Cook and 2-year-old Elijah Cook, were not missing.

"Contrary to what has been reported, my wife and children are not 'missing,'" Jordan Cook said in the statement. "I have no reason to be concerned about their safety or well-being. I have heard from my wife, and I'm sure she and my children are doing well. We ask that our family's privacy be respected at this time."

The following day, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office shared an update to the missing persons case, saying that there had been no reported contact from Lauren Cook and her children since Sept. 5 or 6.

"To clear Lauren and her children from being ‘missing persons,’ a law enforcement agency must make in-person contact with them in order to confirm that they are okay and not under duress. Until then, they will remain in local and national databases as ‘missing,’" the sheriff’s office said.

A missing persons investigation began on Sept. 13 after Lauren did not appear for a rescheduled court appearance in Franklin County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, authorities said. This was a rescheduled court appearance from a Sept. 5 date in which she did not appear.

Investigators followed up with family members who said they had lost contact with Lauren Cook and the children several days prior to the rescheduled court appearance. She and her children were all entered as missing persons.

On Sept. 14, investigators confirmed that the mother and her three children were in Litchfield, Illinois, and learned that the family has connections in various other states.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lauren Cook and her children to call the sheriff’s office at 540-483-3000 or to contact their local law enforcement agency.