Hunting arrow claims life of a Texas dog, sheriff says

Authorities in Texas are searching for the "depraved person" who fatally shot a dog with a bow and arrow in recent days.

The dog — named "Archer" by rescuers — was found with a "high-powered ...arrow" in its body on Sept. 30, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said at a news conference on Wednesday.

A woman called authorities after she said the dog wandered into her yard in Houston. Animal control took the dog and cut off the end of the arrow before animal rescue stepped in.

Red Collar Rescue wrote in a news release that Archer was taken to a hospital, where it was discovered that "the arrow penetrated his thorax, diaphragm, abdomen and liver, and internal bleeding was present."

The "defenseless dog" was undergoing its second surgery on Monday night when it experienced cardiac arrest and died.

"Despite the veterinary team's best efforts to save him, he could not be revived. The trauma was too much for his poor body to handle," the rescue stated. "We are all devastated and still in shock! Such a young life ended with such cruelty at the hands of humans! Archer was only 1 year old and 24 lbs."

The sheriff's office and Houston Crime Stoppers are investigating the dog's death, perpetrated by a "depraved" and "dangerous" individual who "intentionally wanted to hurt this dog."

"That's the only way to describe someone who would aim a bow and arrow at a defenseless dog, draw back the string and launch an arrow into someone's pet," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 to anyone with information leading to an arrest of the person or persons responsible for Archer's end. Those with information can contact investigators at 713-222-8477.