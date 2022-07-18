Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Houston children abandoned outside Walgreens: report

The mother reportedly walked back to the Houston Walgreens and was taken into police custody

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 18

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A mother is under investigation for reportedly leaving her two young children in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Houston on Sunday. 

The woman and the driver of another vehicle sped off when they spotted a police officer parking his patrol vehicle near the site of a crash scene, the Houston Chronicle reported. 

They nearly struck the two children as they fled the parking lot around 4 a.m. 

HOUSTON WOULD-BE ROBBER SHOT AND KILLED BY VICTIM: REPORT

A Houston mother reportedly left her two children in the parking lot of a Walgreens Sunday.

A Houston mother reportedly left her two children in the parking lot of a Walgreens Sunday. (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

The kids – ages 18 months and 4 years old – ran and tried to follow the mother's vehicle before they were found by a police officer. He brought them back to his patrol car, the report said. 

The mother eventually walked back to the scene and was taken into custody. 

The incident is being investigated by the Department of Family and Protective Services

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.