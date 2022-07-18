Houston children abandoned outside Walgreens: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A mother is under investigation for reportedly leaving her two young children in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Houston on Sunday.

The woman and the driver of another vehicle sped off when they spotted a police officer parking his patrol vehicle near the site of a crash scene, the Houston Chronicle reported.

They nearly struck the two children as they fled the parking lot around 4 a.m.

The kids – ages 18 months and 4 years old – ran and tried to follow the mother's vehicle before they were found by a police officer. He brought them back to his patrol car, the report said.

The mother eventually walked back to the scene and was taken into custody.

The incident is being investigated by the Department of Family and Protective Services