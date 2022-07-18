Houston would-be robber shot and killed by victim: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspected robber was shot and killed over the weekend by his intended victim who had his own weapon, Houston police said.

The robbery occurred around 10:30 p.m. when a man was leaving an ATM. Another man tried to rob him and the victim pulled out a gun, Fox Houston reported.

Both men fired their weapons.

The suspect was struck once and authorities pronounced him dead at the scene. The news outlet said the shooter remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

In June, another Texas gun owner defended himself against when he shot a teenage would-be robber in Austin. The suspect in that case, Jaylyn Reed, 17, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

At the time of the alleged crime, he had just been released from juvenile detention with an ankle monitor, which he cut off. He was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital.