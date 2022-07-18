Expand / Collapse search
Houston and Galveston
Published

Houston would-be robber shot and killed by victim: report

The victim pulled his own weapon upon the suspect attempting to rob him near an ATM Saturday night, authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A suspected robber was shot and killed over the weekend by his intended victim who had his own weapon, Houston police said. 

The robbery occurred around 10:30 p.m. when a man was leaving an ATM. Another man tried to rob him and the victim pulled out a gun, Fox Houston reported. 

Both men fired their weapons. 

Houston police at the scene where a robbery suspect was shot and killed by his alleged victim near an ATM.

Houston police at the scene where a robbery suspect was shot and killed by his alleged victim near an ATM. (Houston Police Department )

The suspect was struck once and authorities pronounced him dead at the scene. The news outlet said the shooter remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. 

In June, another Texas gun owner defended himself against when he shot a teenage would-be robber in Austin. The suspect in that case, Jaylyn Reed, 17, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. 

At the time of the alleged crime, he had just been released from juvenile detention with an ankle monitor, which he cut off. He was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.