Houston police officer shot responding to dispute over parking spot

A Houston police officer was shot Monday during a response to a disturbance call over a parking dispute but was expected to recover.

The shooting occurred around after 11 a.m. in the 200 block of Northpines Drive. Officers were dispatched to the scene after a woman called authorities over the parking dispute between her and a male who lives in the same apartment complex.

She alleged that the man spat in her face, authorities said. After speaking with her, the officers went to the unidentified male's apartment unit to get a statement, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters outside of HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood hospital, where the officer is recovering.

"At some point when they were in the door talking, the male immediately comes out and starts firing upon one of our officers," Finner said.

The officer was struck at least twice in the arm and hit in the abdomen, which was protected by a bullet-proof vest, Finner said. He remains in stable but critical condition, the chief said.

When the shots rang out, another officer "immediately engaged with his hands" to take custody of the 26-year-old suspect, Finner said. His name will be released once he is charged, Finner said.

The officers did not return fire, he said. The chief said he has not yet reviewed the footage taken from the officers' body-cameras but plans to watch it.

"Hand-to-hand in battle, when you're close in, sometimes you don't even have a chance to draw a weapon and you have to go hands-on," Finner said.

The unidentified injured officer is an 11-year-veteran of the police force and a married father of three assigned to the department's Kingwood Division, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. The shooting occurred in Houston but across the Harris County line in neighboring Montgomery County, Finner said.

An investigation into the incident will be coordinated between a special Houston Police Department investigative unit and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.