Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Houston man accused of killing a mom in front of her 3-year-old son has been arrested: officials

Dominique Menefee, 30, spent 3 months on the run before being apprehended Monday, police said

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Surveillance of costumed shooter in Houston Video

Surveillance of costumed shooter in Houston

Houston police released this surveillance video of a shooting in Houston. CREDIT: Houston Police Department CC

After nearly two months on the run, the man accused of shooting and killing a Houston mother in front of her 3-year-old son has been arrested, according to authorities.

Officials said Dominique Menefee, 30, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 7.

According to police reports, Sherniqua Banks, 34, was driving in the 2800 block of West Gulf Bank Road, when shots were fired from another car into her vehicle.

Officials say Banks was shot and died from her injuries.

TX FLEA MARKET SHOOTING LEAVES 1 CHILD DEAD, 4 PEOPLE INJURED

Mugshot of Dominique Menefee, 30.

Dominique Menefee, 30, is accused of killing Houston mom Sherniqua Banks, 34, in front of her child. (Houston Police Department)

Banks' 3-year-old son was in the backseat at the time of the shooting but was not injured. She also had a 41-year-old passenger who was shot and taken to a local hospital.

Officials say police were able to locate a car matching a witness’s description of the suspect’s vehicle nearby and detained two people. However, police say a third person, the shooter, was believed to have fled before officers arrived.

SAMANTHA WOLL MURDER: WHY DID DETROIT POLICE RELEASE SUSPECT SO SOON AFTER ARREST?

Houston crime

Houston murder suspect Dominique Menefee was arrested in a woman's shooting death. (Fox News)

Police successfully identified Menefee as a person of interest in the case in mid-September, and he was charged in late October.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Menefee was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force on Monday and booked into the Harris County Jail, according to officials. 