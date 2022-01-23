Texas 'Granddaddy Bandit' wanted by FBI for allegedly attempting to rob two banks

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is searching for an alleged bank robber nicknamed "Granddaddy Bandit" who is accused of attempting to rob two Houston banks.

According to the FBI Houston, "Granddaddy Bandit" attempted to rob two banks on Friday within the Houston area.

The tweet states that the suspect is a White male in his late 50’s to early 60’s and is approximately 6 feet tall. He also drove a black Ford F-150, according to the FBI Houston.

According to Fox 26 Houston, the bank robber attempted to steal money from a Chase Bank around 2:15 p.m. on Friday and showed the teller a handgun, then demanded cash. The bank teller didn't have access to money in the bank, prompting the alleged robber to leave, according to an FBI press release.

Then around 3:45 p.m., the suspect allegedly went to a Capital One bank and told the teller that he was "committing a bank robbery and demanded cash," according to the FBI.

The suspect then pointed the teller to a handgun in his backpack and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that can lead to an identification of the suspect or an arrest.