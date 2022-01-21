Chicago: 3 smash and grab robberies in 20 minutes on city's northwest side

Police are investigating three smash and grab incidents that occurred within 20 minutes of each other at currency exchanges in Chicago's northwest side. In one case, the suspects also reportedly attempted to steal an ATM, according to ABC7.

The first incident reportedly occurred around 2:10 am on the city's North Lincoln Avenue, but was unsuccessful. The second, which occurred on North Kedzie Avenue resulted in the same outcome as the first. The third incident, however, which occurred on North Milwaukee Avenue, was reportedly successful.

CHICAGO OFFICERS VOICE CONCERN WITH SUPERINTENDENT BROWN AFTER BLOODY START TO NEW YEAR

There is no confirmation whether the incidents were related or not. As of now, detectives continue to investigate the robberies as suspects remain at large with no description of the suspects nor of their getaway vehicles.

The incident comes on the heels of a crime-ridden first month of the year in Chicago. So far the city has recorded 22 murders in January, which is down from the 30 reported around the same time period last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mayor Lori Lightfoot appointed Superintendent David Brown to lead Chicago's police department back in April of 2020. FOX News recently reported that the city recorded 797 homicides by the end of 2021, which was 25 more than occurred in 2020 and 299 more than in 2019.

The increase in crime has led to the police department's waning faith in Superintendent Brown's leadership.

"I can’t think of one member of the command staff that is willing to back him," one officer recently told the Chicago Sun-Times.