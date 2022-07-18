Houston good Samaritans shot after helping domestic violence victim: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two good Samaritans were shot Monday while trying to assist a domestic violence victim in Houston, according to reports.

The shooting occurred around 12:40 a.m., Fox Houston reported. The suspected shooter was beating on a woman who was with her child at the time, the report said.

When a group of people intervened, the suspect left the scene. He later returned and opened fire on the Samaritans, police told the news outlet.

Someone else at the scene returned fire, but it was not clear if the shooter was struck or who fired.

HOUSTON COP LAUDED FOR THWARTING POTENTIAL MASS SHOOTING NEAR CHILDREN'S DANCE COMPETITION: ‘BUM RUSHED’

When Houston police officers arrived at the scene, they found gunshot victims. A woman was shot in the leg and a man was wounded in the leg and back. Both were taken to nearby hospitals.

The man was reportedly in critical condition.

Authorities are searching for the suspect.