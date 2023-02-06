Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Houston authorities searching for ambulance stolen from fire station

The ambulance was taken from the Houston Fire Department's Station 17.

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
San Francisco neighborhood overrun with sex workers, ‘terrible policy’: Michael Shellenberger Video

San Francisco neighborhood overrun with sex workers, ‘terrible policy’: Michael Shellenberger

Founder of Environmental Progress and author Michael Shellenberger says street prostitution increased after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation that decriminalizes loitering for prostitution purposes.

A search was underway Monday for a stolen Houston Fire Department ambulance that was taken from a fire station. 

The vehicle, Ambulance 17, was taken from Station 17 just outside the downtown area, a fire spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

MASSIVE FIRE ERUPTS AT CHICAGO-AREA WAREHOUSE

A Houston fire ambulance was stolen Monday and authorities were searching for the vehicle. 

A Houston fire ambulance was stolen Monday and authorities were searching for the vehicle.  (Houston Fire Department)

The spokesperson said the Houston Police Department was searching for the vehicle. No other information was released. 

The spokesperson said there have been other incidents in the past where city fire vehicles have been taken. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.