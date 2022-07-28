Expand / Collapse search
Houston and Galveston
Published

Houston boy found dead in washing machine after his parents reported him missing

Houston officials said it's unclear how the child got inside the washer

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A 7-year-old child in Houston was found dead inside a washing machine Thursday morning, hours after being reported missing.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the child was reported missing by his parents at around 5:20 a.m., according to FOX 26. Hours later, the boy was found in a washing machine in a garage at 4400 block of Rosegate Drive, according to the report. 

When deputies responded to the scene, they found the boy in a top-loading washing machine, according to the report. 

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it's unclear how the boy wound up in the washing machine or how he died. 

A 7-year-old child in Houston was found dead on Thursday morning in a washing machine after being reported missing.

A 7-year-old child in Houston was found dead on Thursday morning in a washing machine after being reported missing. (Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

The boy was a foster child who was possibly adopted in 2019, according to officials.

The father was at the residence and the mother was working at a local hospital when the incident happened, according to the sheriff's office

The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.