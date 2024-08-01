House Dems on Trump shooting task force hope investigation will 'unite' both sides: 'so many questions'

Fox News Digital recently spoke with two House Democrats appointed to the Trump assassination attempt task force, and both hoped that investigating the shooting will "unite" both sides of the aisle to get to the bottom of the shooting.

On July 13, former President Trump was shot at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, by gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks. Crooks was immediately killed by law enforcement, and Trump sustained an injury to his ear from a bullet.

Since the shooting, both Republicans and Democrats have called for further investigations of the security lapses that led to the assassination attempt. Last week, Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigned from her position after being grilled during her House testimony that left many dissatisfied with her answers. Lawmakers have sought accountability and answers.

A resolution to establish the task force overwhelmingly passed in a 416-0 vote. On Monday, the formation of the panel was announced, and includes seven Republicans and six Democrats. The task force, which has subpoena authority, will release its report on its findings on Dec. 13.

The Republican members will be Chairman Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, Mark Green of Tennessee, David Joyce of Ohio, Laurel Lee of Florida, Michael Waltz of Florida, Clay Higgins of Louisiana and Pat Fallon of Texas. Kelly’s hometown is Butler, Pennsylvania, where the failed assassination attempt occurred.

The Democratic members will be Ranking Member Jason Crow of Colorado, Lou Correa of California, Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Glenn Ivey of Maryland and Jared Moskowitz of Florida.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Moskowitz said that he hopes the task force "can get to the bottom of what motivated this heinous act."

"More than two weeks later, Americans still have so many questions about what happened in Butler, Pennsylvania," the Democrat acknowledged. "I’m hoping this task force [figures out] why former President Trump was allowed to take the stage when there were active questions about security, and which people need to be held accountable for this breakdown in protocol."

"I hope that this bipartisan group will unite my colleagues in forcefully condemning political violence and arriving at a report that also makes recommendations on what needs to be fixed," Moskowitz added.

Ivey said the bipartisan nature of the task force should produce a "better outcome" despite the quick nature of the investigation.

"It slows it down if we're fighting with each other," he told Fox News Digital. "I think this is one where we've got to turn to each other and not on each other to make sure we get it done."

Ivey noted that working with his Republican colleagues is also important for the public perception and integrity of the probe.

"If we're fighting against each other and not speaking with one voice, it could give legs to some of the conspiracy theories that are out there. Some sense that this is some partisan plot of some kind," he said.

Because the investigation is headed by a task force, the lawmakers won't be held back by procedural barriers as they would if it was a committee. Ivey said the group's subpoena power should give them access to witnesses and other crucial information.

"It's a good structure and allows us to do what we need to do in the time frame that we've got to do it in," he said.