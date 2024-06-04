Expand / Collapse search
Indiana

Hot air balloon crashes into Indiana power lines, injuring 3

FAA investigating cause of hot air balloon crash that left 3 suffering with burns

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Bystander captures hot air balloon hitting power line, causing blue spark Video

Bystander captures hot air balloon hitting power line, causing blue spark

A hot air balloon crash in Northwest Indiana left three people injured on June 2, 2024. The balloon was found crashed in a bean field in the 19000 block of Mississippi Street south of State Road 2, according to WFLD-TV.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a hot air balloon crash in northwest Indiana over the weekend that left three people injured, and the balloon's collision with power lines was caught on camera by a bystander. 

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday in an unincorporated area east of the town of Lowell, according to Lowell Fire Department officials. The hot air balloon was found in a field with the envelope still attached to the basket, where three people were found inside.

One bystander captured the crash on video.

"I think they're in trouble," the woman who began filming just before the balloon's impact with the power lines could be heard saying. Seconds after the video begins, a blue flash could be seen. 

Appearing to be empty hot air balloon basket

While Debbie Wajvoda was filming the crash into power lines, she wondered if anyone was in the basket. (Debbie Wajvoda/TMX)

"It's hitting power lines and I saw a spark," the woman, identified as Debbie Wajvoda, says. "It looks like the basket may be empty."

The balloon continued flying while she asked, "Where's the person that was in the balloon?"

Blue spark hot air balloon

A blue spark could be seen at the time it is believed the hot air balloon made contact with power lines. (Debbie Wajvoda/TMX)

Fire officials say scene evidence showed an electrical current passed from power lines to the basket, injuring the people inside who suffered "severe" burns. Two patients were taken via medical helicopters to facilities for treatment. The balloon pilot was taken by ground ambulance to a medical center. 

One of the passengers aboard the hot air balloon at the time of the crash was identified as 53-year-old Teri Campbell, her daughter Morgan told ABC 7 Chicago. She is reportedly conscious, talking and walking.

"She's definitely surprised and... we all know it could've been so much worse," Morgan told the local TV station. 

Indiana hot air balloon crash

Debbie Wajvoda thought something was wrong with the balloon, and started recording. (Debbie Wajvoda/TMX)

Along with local fire crews and sheriff's deputies, the National Transportation Safety Board assisted with the crash site before handing the investigation over to the FAA. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.  