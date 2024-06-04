Hot air balloon crashes into Indiana power lines, injuring 3

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a hot air balloon crash in northwest Indiana over the weekend that left three people injured, and the balloon's collision with power lines was caught on camera by a bystander.



The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday in an unincorporated area east of the town of Lowell, according to Lowell Fire Department officials. The hot air balloon was found in a field with the envelope still attached to the basket, where three people were found inside.

One bystander captured the crash on video.

"I think they're in trouble," the woman who began filming just before the balloon's impact with the power lines could be heard saying. Seconds after the video begins, a blue flash could be seen.

"It's hitting power lines and I saw a spark," the woman, identified as Debbie Wajvoda, says. "It looks like the basket may be empty."

The balloon continued flying while she asked, "Where's the person that was in the balloon?"

Fire officials say scene evidence showed an electrical current passed from power lines to the basket, injuring the people inside who suffered "severe" burns. Two patients were taken via medical helicopters to facilities for treatment. The balloon pilot was taken by ground ambulance to a medical center.

One of the passengers aboard the hot air balloon at the time of the crash was identified as 53-year-old Teri Campbell, her daughter Morgan told ABC 7 Chicago. She is reportedly conscious, talking and walking.

"She's definitely surprised and... we all know it could've been so much worse," Morgan told the local TV station.

Along with local fire crews and sheriff's deputies, the National Transportation Safety Board assisted with the crash site before handing the investigation over to the FAA.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.