Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

IMMIGRATION
Published

Honduran national arrested after 2 migrants found dead in Texas train car

Honduran national Denniso Carranza Gonzales says he was ‘foot guide’ to migrants found in Uvalde County, report says

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Dozens of migrants killed in detention center blaze Video

Dozens of migrants killed in detention center blaze

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams has the latest on the fire at a detention center killing at least 40 migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on the United States border on 'Special Report.' 

A Honduran national has been taken into custody following the deaths of two migrants who were found among a group that was "suffocating" inside a train car in Texas last week, reports say. 

Denniso Carranza Gonzales is now facing a charge of conspiracy to transport illegal immigrants resulting in death after the incident Friday in Uvalde County, Texas, according to KSAT, citing a criminal complaint from Homeland Security Investigations. 

The station reported that Gonzales told authorities he was a "foot guide" for the migrants and was helping them travel from Piedras Negras, Mexico to San Antonio.

The complaint, according to KSAT, said Gonzales told investigators a second man had instructed him and the migrants to get inside the train car on Friday, but they started to become "worried" after the individual locked the doors behind the group. 

TEXAS POLICE SAY 2 MIGRANTS DEAD AFTER ‘SUFFOCATING’ IN TRAIN CAR 

The migrants were "suffocating" inside the train car, a 911 caller told police.

The migrants were "suffocating" inside the train car, a 911 caller told police. (KENS5)

Gonzales reportedly said the people inside the train car "looked to him for guidance as he was their foot guide and responsible for them." 

When the train car started to become hot inside, Gonzales said he called the second man to open the door to let cooler air in – but the man never picked up his phone, KSAT reported, citing the complaint. 

At that point, Gonzales instructed the group to start calling 911, the station added. 

Two Honduran nationals were pronounced dead at the scene, while 15 other migrants were in need of "immediate medical attention" after the train came to a halt. 

MEXICO MIGRANT CENTER DEATHS INVESTIGATED AS HOMICIDES; ARREST WARRANTS IMMINENT, OFFICIALS SAY 

Law enforcement vehicles and officers photographed via helicopter investigating train cars where more than a dozen migrants were found "suffocating" near San Antonio.

Law enforcement vehicles and officers photographed via helicopter investigating train cars where more than a dozen migrants were found "suffocating" near San Antonio. (KENS 5)

"We are heartbroken to learn of yet another tragic incident of migrants taking the dangerous journey," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Saturday. 

Gonzales also said he has been a smuggling guide for three months and smugglers "stated he would be taken care of for continuing to smuggle groups," KSAT quoted the complaint as saying. 

The Uvalde Police Department said it received a 911 call just before 4 p.m. from someone who said there were "numerous undocumented immigrants ‘suffocating’ inside a train car," adding that the U.S. Border Patrol was informed and was able to stop the train two to three miles east of Knippa, Texas.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Denniso Carranza Gonzales told investigators he instructed the group inside the train car to start calling 911.

Denniso Carranza Gonzales told investigators he instructed the group inside the train car to start calling 911. (KENS 5)

"Union Pacific is deeply saddened by this incident and the tragedies occurring at the border," the train’s operator said in a statement. 

"We take the safety of all individuals seriously and work tirelessly with law enforcement partners to detect illegal items and people riding inside or on our rail cars," it added. "This incident is under investigation." 

Fox News’ Brie Stimson and Bill Melugin contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.