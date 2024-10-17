Honduran illegal immigrant deported from US twice, sentenced for leading Texas burglary ring: 'Masterminded'

A Honduran illegal immigrant deported from the U.S. two times was sentenced to 37 years in prison after being convicted of engaging in organized criminal activity in North Texas.

Collin County, Texas District Attorney Greg Willis’ office announced the sentencing Thursday of Sergio Cardenas-Salinas, 30, of Houston, for leading an organized criminal operation responsible for a series of high-profile home burglaries.

A Collin County jury previously convicted Cardenas-Salinas of the crime, which is a first-degree felony.

Between July 16 and Sept. 5, 2023, 10 residents in Plano, Prosper and McKinney had their homes invaded by burglars targeting gold, jewelry and cash.

An investigation into the burglaries led by the Plano Police Department identified a vehicle tied to the suspects, and on Sept. 5, 2023, officers tracked the vehicle, which led to the arrest of nine individuals involved in the crimes.

During the investigation, detectives learned the Houston-based burglary ring was made up of individuals from Guatemala, Honduras and Venezuela. The suspect targeted residents who were of Middle Eastern, South Asian and Asian descent, as the burglars believed they stored large amounts of cash and valuables in their homes.

Investigators collected phone records, surveillance footage and other evidence that ultimately led to linking the crew to Cardenas-Salinas, who was confirmed to be the ringleader. As the leader, investigators learned, Cardenas-Salinas would tell his crew which homes to target and how to distribute the stolen gold.

Willis’ office said Cardenas-Salinas had been deported from the U.S. twice for illegal entry, and despite that, he re-entered the country and "masterminded" the crimes.

Cardenas-Salinas pleaded guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity and faced up to life in prison.

His prior criminal history included a conviction for attempted deadly conduct, for which he served six months in a state prison before being released.

Although he faced up to life for engaging in organized crime, the jury decided to hand down a sentence of 37 years.

"Collin County will not tolerate criminal illegal aliens targeting our law-abiding citizens," Willis said. "Cardenas-Salinas had no right to be in this county, let alone this country. This lengthy prison sentence sends a clear message: we will protect our community from those who come here to commit crimes."