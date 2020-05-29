Homeless Jacksonville student to graduate as high school valedictorian, attend college

A homeless Jacksonville teenager will graduate as valedictorian of his high school and attend college.

Martin Folsom of A. Philip Randolph Career Academies has spent part of his youth living in shelters with his mother, but has manged to find time to serve as class president in addition to staying on top of his studies.

“It’s been a rocky road, a lot of hardships," Folsom said in a video message posted to the Duval County Public Schools website. "But seeing myself now about to graduate, about to go to college — it feels good knowing all the stuff I’ve done was worth it.”

In the video, Folsom thanked everyone who helped him and his mother survive, expressing how much he owes to them.

“Take advantage of any opportunity you can because you never know where it’s going to lead you to or what you can end up getting out of it.”

Folsom now plans to study accounting and finance at Valdosta State University in Georgia.