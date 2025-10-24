Hollywood piano teacher allegedly flees country after sexual abuse conviction involving teen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's the encore no one asked for.

A Hollywood piano teacher convicted of sexually abusing a 15-year-old California client allegedly fled the country rather than face justice earlier this month, according to a new report.

The 69-year-old maestro John Kaleel allegedly skipped town on Oct. 8, shortly after jurors returned their verdict, according to the Los Angeles Times.

He may have left earlier, with his lawyer telling the paper she hasn't heard from him since the day before.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Kaleel's defense attorney, Kate Hardie, for comment.

The male victim in the case told police that Kaleel asked to measure his genitalia when he was 15, Los Angeles prosecutors told the court, according to the paper. Then he said that Kaleel asked him to get naked on a FaceTime call two years later, telling him, that's "what friends do."

Prosecutors accused him of using marijuana with the teen and engaging in oral sex with him. He faced up to 10 years in prison when he allegedly fled the country.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to a request to comment before business hours Friday.

Kaleel's website indicated that his client list includes the children whose parents worked on hit TV series, including "Mad Men," "Samurai Jack" and "Orange is the New Black," according to the report. Their testimonials on his website were not visible Friday.

Kaleel, who is originally from Australia, pleaded guilty to the charges but later retracted his plea and appealed after the conviction led to deportation proceedings, according to news.com.au, a major Australian news site.

An Instagram profile in Kaleel's name states that he studied classical piano at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music in his home country and had been accepted to Juilliard, the elite performing arts school in New York City.

The case went to trial and led to his conviction, but he was free without bail during the latest legal proceeding.