Historic SS United States in Philadelphia burglarized by several suspects surveillance video reveals

The SS United States, a retired ocean liner docked in Philadelphia, was recently burglarized by at least five suspects who snuck on board the historic 1950s-era vessel.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 2, at least three people were allegedly caught on surveillance video climbing into an opening on the hull of the 990-foot ship without permission on Pier 82.

Police said the suspects allegedly left the ship about three hours later with several items. The next day, Philadelphia police reported that the alleged maritime marauders stole several batteries and tools, and damaged the ship.

FOX 29 reported that a 17-year-old boy turned himself in following the incident.

The unidentified teen is facing burglary and trespassing charges.

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public if they have any other information on the other suspects' identities to call or text them at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

The alleged burglary occurred a day after the ship was part of a tentative agreement that approved the SS United States to become the world's largest artificial reef in Florida.

The $10 million deal will see the dilapidated ocean liner towed from Philadelphia to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, where it will be sunk offshore and converted into a scuba diving destination.

Okaloosa County in Florida vowed to open a "land-based museum and immersive experience" established by the SS United States Conservancy.

"To have an opportunity to have the SS United States right here by our shore is a heritage and a legacy that is generational," said Okaloosa County Commissioner Mel Ponder. "I’m very excited for not only what it does for the diving community, but also the fishing community, but the community at large."

The SS United States was a once-famed vessel that once ferried immigrants, Hollywood stars and heads of state.

The ship still holds the transatlantic speed record from New York to the United Kingdom, which it set more than 70 years ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.