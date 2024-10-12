Hot air balloon strike, collapse of New Mexico radio tower caught on camera during popular festival

A hot air balloon in Albuquereque, New Mexico, plummeted to the ground after it struck a radio tower during a popular festival, briefly catching fire.

Kevin Carhart, a spokesperson for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, said that the balloon was carrying three people during its descension around 8:45 a.m. local time Friday.

The incident occurred at the 52nd annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, a week-long event that fills the sky with more than 500 colorful balloons.

Curt Fargo captured the balloon on video hitting the radio tower, causing the structure to immediately crumble.

The tower transmits signals to the local radio station, KKOB-AM.

Photos posted by the station showed the mangled radio tower after the crash.

Police said that no one was injured during the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Fox News Digital that they are investigating the incident.

It wasn't the first time the radio tower has been involved in a hot air balloon crash. In 2004, the KKOB tower was struck by a Smokey Bear Balloon.

That incident resulted in the balloon getting hung up on the tower, putting the lives of the pilot and the two young boys onboard in jeopardy.

The fiesta concluded Sunday, but not before a balloon briefly caught fire after it hit power lines on Saturday before landing in northwest Albuquerque, the AP reported. There were no injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.