Helicopter's 'hard landing' aftermath in NYC seen in videos, photos shared by witnesses

The streets of Midtown Manhattan are filled with fire trucks, police cars and other emergency vehicles as first responders respond to a report of a helicopter making a "hard landing" Monday afternoon at a building on Seventh Avenue.

Witnesses quickly took to social media to share videos and photos from the smoky scene.

One man, who said he works about one block south of the incident, said he heard a "loud sound" and saw a "sheet of flame" coming from the roof of a building. A video he shared on Twitter has been viewed nearly 215,000 times in less than 20 minutes.

Another documented the "massive emergency response" in Midtown, showing bystanders in Times Square looking up as smoke fills the sky.

"Rain and angle makes it difficult to see but here is the view from our office window across the street from scene of helicopter crash on roof of 787 7th ave in nyc. @USATODAY heavy fire and police presence around building," a columnist with USA TODAY wrote on Twitter, along with four photos.

