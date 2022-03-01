Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Heavy rain, snowy weather forecast across Northwest

Much of the US will begin to warm up

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
The month of March can bring all sorts of wacky weather amidst the shift from winter to spring.  

Western snow forecast

Western snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain and snow will linger across the Northwest on Tuesday while much of the country begins a warm-up, featuring above-average temperatures.  

Northwest rain forecast

Northwest rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

A couple of clipper systems will bring some snow across portions of the northern Plains, upper Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast.

Coast-to-coast warmth

Coast-to-coast warmth (Credit: Fox News)

A stronger area of low pressure will move into the West midweek and bring quite a bit more rain and snow.  

An arctic front will accompany this system and spread widespread snow across the West and into the Plains.

