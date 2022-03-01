Heavy rain, snowy weather forecast across Northwest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The month of March can bring all sorts of wacky weather amidst the shift from winter to spring.

Heavy rain and snow will linger across the Northwest on Tuesday while much of the country begins a warm-up, featuring above-average temperatures.

A couple of clipper systems will bring some snow across portions of the northern Plains, upper Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast.

A stronger area of low pressure will move into the West midweek and bring quite a bit more rain and snow.

An arctic front will accompany this system and spread widespread snow across the West and into the Plains.