Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hawaii
Published

Hawaii hiker dies after tumbling 40 feet on Lanikai Pillbox Trail: reports

Hiker suffered medical emergency on trail in Kailua on the island of Oahu in Hawaii

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A hiker in Hawaii has died after he suffered a medical emergency and fell 40 feet along a trail, according to officials and local reports.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call at 7:39 a.m. Sunday for an injured hiker on the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua, the department said.

The hiker was identified as a man in his 60s from Maryland who was hiking with his family, KHON-TV reported, citing the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii.

Officials did not immediately say what type of medical emergency the man suffered.

MAINE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT FALLS TO HIS DEATH IN ACADIA NATIONAL PARK

Lanikai Pillbox Trail

A hiker in his 60s suffered a medical emergency and fell about 40 feet while on the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua on Sunday. (Getty)

Five units staffed with 16 personnel began arriving 10 minutes after the 911 call, the fire department said. The first unit ascended the trail on foot while the second secured a landing zone at the nearby Lanikai Community Park for air support operations.

First responders located the man after he tumbled about 40 feet down the trail. Bystanders had provided aid until the personnel on foot reached the location.

honolulu fire department truck

Fire officials said that five units responded to the call of an injured hiker. Local reports said the man died. (Honolulu Fire Department)

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that the man was found dead upon arrival, according to the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

UTAH CLIMBER KILLED UNDER FALLING ICE COLUMN AFTER PUSHING FRIEND OUT OF WAY, SHERIFF SAYS

The hiker was airlifted to the landing zone and turned over to EMS.

Officials did not immediately release the man’s identity or a cause of death.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No first responders were injured during the incident.

Kailua is a town on the east coast of the island of Oahu.