Hawaii hiker dies after tumbling 40 feet on Lanikai Pillbox Trail: reports

A hiker in Hawaii has died after he suffered a medical emergency and fell 40 feet along a trail, according to officials and local reports.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call at 7:39 a.m. Sunday for an injured hiker on the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua, the department said.

The hiker was identified as a man in his 60s from Maryland who was hiking with his family, KHON-TV reported, citing the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii.

Officials did not immediately say what type of medical emergency the man suffered.

Five units staffed with 16 personnel began arriving 10 minutes after the 911 call, the fire department said. The first unit ascended the trail on foot while the second secured a landing zone at the nearby Lanikai Community Park for air support operations.

First responders located the man after he tumbled about 40 feet down the trail. Bystanders had provided aid until the personnel on foot reached the location.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that the man was found dead upon arrival, according to the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

The hiker was airlifted to the landing zone and turned over to EMS.

Officials did not immediately release the man’s identity or a cause of death.

No first responders were injured during the incident.

Kailua is a town on the east coast of the island of Oahu.