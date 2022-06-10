Hawaii crash investigation set after 6 injured on tour helicopter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will reportedly investigate after a tour helicopter crashed Wednesday on a remote lava field on Hawaii's Big Island.

Photos of the site – near South Point – taken by rescuers showed the Bell 407 helicopter ripped apart amid a jagged landscape.

Officials said that all six people on the helicopter at the time of the crash were injured, forcing some officials to fly in to extricate some from the wreckage.

Cyrus Johnasen, a public information officer for Hawaii County, said the Hawaii Fire Department sent two helicopters to reach the passengers.

HAWAII TOUR HELICOPTER CRASHES IN LAVA FIELD WITH 6 ONBOARD

Two of the crash victims were in serious condition.

Three people were extricated, including an 18-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, and a 48-year-old man also walked from the crash site.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The pilot, a man in his 50s, was later extracted and was in serious but stable condition.

No other information on their identities was immediately released.

1 DEAD, 8 INJURED AFTER VEHICLE DRIVES INTO CROWD IN BERLIN, AUTHORITIES SAY

Johnasen said it was unclear if all six had been transported to hospitals or if emergency responders were continuing treatment themselves in ambulances.

The Associated Press reported that a spokesperson from the NTSB explained the helicopter had departed from Kona International Airport at about 5 p.m. local time, crashing around 30 minutes later.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lava field is more than a mile from the closest road.

The crash comes amid a push to regulate tour operators.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.