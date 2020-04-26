Hawaii coronavirus stay-at-home order, quarantine for travelers extended to May 31

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A stay-at-home order and mandatory quarantine for travelers in Hawaii has been extended through the end of May, with the governor saying Saturday the threat for coronavirus remains in the state.

Gov. David Ige said at a news conference there are alarming COVID-19 clusters on the Big Island and Maui, adding the state is "not out of the woods yet."

“We still need to remain vigilant," Ige said.

Ige first issued a stay-at-home order on March 25, shuttering thousands of businesses as tourism was brought to a standstill.

“This was not an easy decision. I know this has been difficult for everyone. Businesses need to reopen. People want to end this self-isolation and we want to return to normal,” he said in a statement. “But this virus is potentially deadly, especially for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.”

In his statement on Saturday, Ige warned of undoing Hawaii’s progress in containing the virus if public places open up too early.

“Thanks to our residents, we are flattening the curve, saving lives, and avoiding a resurgence of this virus by not reopening prematurely,” Ige said.

Hawaii has 601 cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths from the illness, according to the state's health department.

Ige said Hawaii, which has one of the nation's lowest COVID-19 infection rates, has made significant progress in stopping the spread of the virus.

Besides extending the stay-at-home order, Ige said he would reopen state beaches for exercise only.

Activities such as running, jogging, or walking on the beach will be permitted, as long as social distancing requirements are observed.

Elective medical procedures will now be allowed given that hospitals are not overwhelmed, according to Hawaii News Now.

The mandatory 14-day quarantine for visitors and residents entering the state and for inter-island travelers has also been extended to May 31.

For visitors with no intentions to self-quarantine for 14 days or violating those quarantine orders, the Hawaii Tourism Authority has partnered with the state’s Visitor Aloha Society to send home those tourists.

Hawaii's governor also extended the eviction moratorium, which prevents any eviction from a residential dwelling for failure to pay rent, through May 31.

Fox News' Michael Bartiromo and the Associated Press contributed to this report.