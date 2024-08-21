Harris skipping DNC as Obamas speak adds fuel to White House rift and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

DNC DAY 3: Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz takes the stage tonight! Don't miss Fox News' all-day coverage of the DNC live from Chicago. Watch Now.

‘TRICKY TERRITORY’ – Harris skipping DNC as Obamas speak adds fuel to White House rift. Continue reading …

JUMPING SHIP? – RFK Jr's running mate pitches move that could completely change the presidential race. Continue reading …

OVERDUE BILL – Clinton-signed law clashes with the narrative of the new crowd he’s set to pitch to. Continue reading …

'QUEER THEORY' – Biden DOE official calls for 'queering nuclear weapons' as part of a radical DEI agenda. Continue reading …

‘SERVING EVERY DESIRE’ – How the 'scandalous' world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

VOTERS SPEAK – Candidates advance in a ranked choice primary for Alaska's At-Large district. Continue reading …

MAKING IT OFFICIAL – Harris' running mate Tim Walz to formally accept Dem party nomination on night 3 of DNC. Continue reading …

‘RED FLAG’ – Kamala Harris' choice of Jewish liaison director draws criticism over Israel, Iran positions. Continue reading …

'LAW & ORDER' CANDIDATE? – Harris' past comments on policing resurface as DNC ramps up. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'OPPORTUNITY ECONOMY' – DNC attendees pressed on what Harris presidency would mean for middle class. Continue reading …

'ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING' – ‘Abortion-palooza’ at DNC could force pro-life Democrats to ditch the party. Continue reading …

KEPT HIM WAITING – Top Harris official pressed to explain Biden's speech getting moved to late night, if it was ‘disrespectful.' Continue reading …

COMING CLEAN? – Washington Post editorial board admits Biden's ‘inner circle worked to conceal his decline.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

SELINA SOULE – We are four New England teenagers who propelled the legal battle for fairness in women’s sports. Continue reading …

JASON CHAFFETZ – Harris isn’t ready to fight Trump and the reason might surprise you. Continue reading …

--

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Are Democrats already running out of ideas? Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – The 'late' Joe Biden was late for his own political funeral. See video …

SEAN HANNITY – Hannity presses Terry McAuliffe on abortion and Medicare for all at the DNC. See video …

GREG GUTFELD – Democrats needed a new narrative, and Kamala Harris is it. See video …









IN OTHER NEWS

PROUD DAD – Trump hints at where son Barron will be attending college next fall. Continue reading …

'AN ANGRY BOY' – Prince Harry's friends claim he's unhappy living in America and misses the UK: report. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test your command of US trivia about apples, banana slugs and bar brawlers. Take the quiz here …

WEIGHT OF WORDS – Dementia warning: Don't ever say these 16 things to loved ones with the disease, experts advise. Continue reading …

WHO'S THE FASTEST? – Thousands at Emerald Downs watched 200-plus runners at the 2024 T-Rex World Championship Races in Auburn, Washington. See video …





WATCH

NICOLE SHANAHAN – The Democratic Party has done everything it can to prevent us from having ballot access. See video …

KELLYANNE CONWAY – Kamala Harris has to be careful not to be the next Hillary Clinton. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"What happened to joy? What happened to the vibes? Are they already running out of ideas? I mean, beyond the free vasectomies and abortions, that is, it sure seems like it. They aren't here to work with Republicans. They want to crush Republicans and all traditionally minded Americans."

– LAURA INGRAHAM













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.