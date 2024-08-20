LAURA INGRAHAM: Are Democrats already running out of ideas?

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Democrats are trying to "crush" Republicans, not work with them, on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: What happened to joy? What happened to the vibes? Are they already running out of ideas? I mean, beyond the free vasectomies and abortions, that is, it sure seems like it…

BIDEN SAYS HARRIS 'NOT GOING TO' DISTANCE HERSELF FROM HIS ECONOMIC POLICIES

They aren't here to work with Republicans. They want to crush Republicans and all traditionally minded Americans. Now we know the Democrats' freedom agenda. You'll hear a lot about that, but it's a crock. Their idea of fundamental freedoms , they're not the constitutional ones — Second Amendment, First Amendment. No, it's about ensuring more abortions — even late-term ones — more pot, more porn, more DEI giveaways. How inspiring!

