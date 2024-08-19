Three candidates advance in ranked choice primary for Alaska's At-Large district

Three candidates advanced to Alaska's general election to represent the state's At-Large Congressional District on Tuesday, according to a call by the Associated Press.

Alaska has a non-partisan, ranked-choice primary system that selects the four candidates with the most votes, regardless of party, to proceed to the general election.

Tuesday's primary saw 12 candidates vying for a position in the top four, including incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Ala., who advanced to the general election with 50.7% of the vote.

Republican Nick Begich, who ran for the seat against Peltola in 2022, finished in 2nd place with 26.8%.

Republican Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom, who was endorsed by former President Trump, was the number three candidate with 19.9% of the votes in the Last Frontier primary.

BIDEN SET TO BLOCK MILLIONS OF ACRES IN ALASKA FROM OIL, GAS DRILLING IN EARTH DAY ACTION

The Associated Press didn't make a call on the 4th place finisher. None of the remaining candidates broke the 1% mark.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The race also saw David Ambrose, Samuel Claesson, Lady Donna Dutchess, Richard Grayson, Eric Hafner, Gerald Heikes, John Wayne Howe, Richard Mayers, and Matthew Salisbury vying for the seat.