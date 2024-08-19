Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS

Three candidates advance in ranked choice primary for Alaska's At-Large district

Tuesday is Alaska’s primary election, but the biggest races will wait until November

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
Three candidates advanced to Alaska's general election to represent the state's At-Large Congressional District on Tuesday, according to a call by the Associated Press.

Alaska has a non-partisan, ranked-choice primary system that selects the four candidates with the most votes, regardless of party, to proceed to the general election

Tuesday's primary saw 12 candidates vying for a position in the top four, including incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Ala., who advanced to the general election with 50.7% of the vote.

Republican Nick Begich, who ran for the seat against Peltola in 2022, finished in 2nd place with 26.8%.

Republican Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom, who was endorsed by former President Trump, was the number three candidate with 19.9% of the votes in the Last Frontier primary.

Alaska House 2022 Election

Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, is shown before a debate for Alaska's sole U.S. House seat on Oct. 26, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

The Associated Press didn't make a call on the 4th place finisher. None of the remaining candidates broke the 1% mark.

The race also saw David Ambrose, Samuel Claesson, Lady Donna Dutchess, Richard Grayson, Eric Hafner, Gerald Heikes, John Wayne Howe, Richard Mayers, and Matthew Salisbury vying for the seat.

