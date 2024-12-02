Hannah Kobayashi listed as 'voluntary missing person' after video shows her crossing into Mexico: police

The Hawaii woman who disappeared while traveling through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has now been declared a "voluntary missing person" by authorities.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department provided an update about the ongoing search for Hannah Kobayashi, 30, who was last seen on Nov. 8 at LAX, saying there is no evidence of foul play in her disappearance.

"As the family is aware, late yesterday after traveling to the US-Mexico border we reviewed video surveillance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection which clearly shows Kobayashi crossing the United States border on foot into Mexico," Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said during the news conference.

McDonnell said video showed that she was clearly alone, had her luggage and appeared to be unharmed.

The 30-year-old Oahu, Hawaii, resident had planned a vacation to see her aunt in New York City and flew from Maui to Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, her aunt previously told Fox News Digital. She was scheduled to take a connecting flight to New York, with a 42-minute layover at 11 a.m., but she never got on that flight. Her family is unsure why.

Investigators believe Kobayashi intentionally missed her connecting flight to New York.

"On Friday, November 8th, 23-year-old Hannah Kobayashi missed her connecting flight from LAX to New York, which the investigation determined was intentional," McDonnell said during a Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners meeting last week.

"On November 15th our missing persons unit assumed investigative responsibility. Detectives have been diligently reviewing video surveillance and employing various investigative techniques to locate Hannah, while her family has continued their personal search efforts," he said, adding that authorities "remain fully committed to locating Hannah."

Kobayashi's family said they were unaware of any developments in the department's investigation until they were sent footage of McDonnell's speech. In a statement on social media, the missing woman's sister, Sydni Kobayashi, disputed that Kobayashi missed her flight intentionally and pointed out inaccuracies in McDonnell's timeline of events.

"Based on information, surveillance footage reviewed and information shared with us, these are the facts known to my mother and I: It does not appear that Hannah intentionally missed her flight," Sydni Kobayashi wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

"The lack of communication surrounding some important details has left us feeling excluded from potentially crucial developments," the statement added. "These alleged findings have yet to be relayed to my mother and I directly from the Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department or any detective involved in Hannah’s case."

"However, we do remain hopeful and optimistic that the Los Angeles Police Department is doing everything in their power to assist us in locating Hannah," her sister continued.

Kobayashi's father, 58-year-old Ryan Kobayashi, was found dead in an apparent suicide around 4 a.m. on Nov. 24 after jumping from a parking structure, the LAPD confirmed to Fox News Digital.

He had traveled to Los Angeles from Hawaii to look for his missing daughter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RAD Movement hotline at 619-904-0840.

