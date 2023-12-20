Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Colorado hotel features holiday cocktails for a cause by donating proceeds to local animal organization

The Denver hotel offers a 'Frigid Mailman' for humans and a 'Bichon Freeze' for pets

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 20

A hotel in Denver, Colorado, is spreading holiday cheer by offering festive cocktails for a cause. 

The Aloft Denver Downtown created two handcrafted cocktails this holiday season — one for humans and one for pets. 

A portion of the profits from the cocktails will be donated to a local animal organization, Denver Dumb Friends League. 

Denver Dumb Friends League is a full-service animal shelter that offers adoptions, pet admissions, lost-and-found services and more, according to the Dumb Friends League website.

The adult cocktail offering at the Aloft is named the Frigid Mailman, which includes Breckenridge Bourbon, lemon, vanilla, cinnamon simple syrup and egg whites. 

Dog in santa hat

Proceeds from the sale of the special cocktails will go to the Dumb Friends League of Denver to help care for its animals.  (iStock)

The "human" cocktails are $16 each — and $10 from each cocktail will be donated to the Denver Dumb Friends League. 

The pet cocktail is named the Bichon Freeze — which includes plain Greek yogurt, water, honey and cinnamon. 

That drink is sold for $5, and 100% of the proceeds will be donated.

Holiday cocktail

Unique cocktails are made for both humans and animals — as the hotel is a pet-friendly place.  (Aloft Denver Downtown)

Aloft Denver Downtown general manager Tiffani Timbrook told Fox News Digital that the hotel created the charitable component to its festive cocktail offerings in an effort to give back to the community. 

"The Denver Dumb Friends League is one of the many nonprofit organizations in Colorado that facilitates the adoption process for neglected and unwanted pets for caring families," she said.

"Since we are a pet-friendly hotel, we wanted to contribute to an organization that benefits pets and their future owners."

Aloft Denver Downtown

The Aloft Denver Downtown is offering cocktails for a cause by donating a portion of all proceeds to a local animal organization.  (Aloft Denver Downtown)

Timbrook continued by saying the hotel hopes the contributions from the cocktails will "be put to good use to make sure that the animals are healthy and ready for adoption" at the Denver Dumb Friends League.

Dumb Friends League is also offering a holiday adoption special. Those looking for a new pet can receive 50% off adoption fees for all cats and dogs over one-year-old throughout the month of December. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Denver Dumb Friends League for further comment.

