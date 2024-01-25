Haley faces growing calls to leave race, Hunter Biden business associate to testify and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

NO PATH – Haley faces growing calls to leave 2024 race as RNC nearly considered declaring Trump the presumptive nominee. Continue reading …

GATHERING INFORMATION – Hunter Biden business associate Rob Walker to testify as part of impeachment inquiry. Continue reading …

NO SLAP ON THE WRIST – State advances sweeping 'three-strikes' crime bill targeting violent felons. Continue reading …

'PLAYING POLITICS' – Biden halts enormous natural gas projects, handing victory to eco activists. Continue reading …

FINAL FEAST – Alabama death row inmate served steak, hash browns and eggs hours before execution. Continue reading …





POLITICS

TRUMP TRAIN – Top House Republicans who have stayed out of Trump vs Haley fight. Continue reading …

'A LOT CAN GO SIDEWAYS' – Watchdog releases report warning of major election vulnerabilities in 2024. Continue reading …

MEETING OF THE MINDS – Abolish borders activist says she met with Biden ICE chief. Continue reading …

'DEEPLY MISSED' – Harry Connick Sr, longtime New Orleans DA and singer's dad, dead at 97. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

THE SUNSHINE YEARS – Retirees are fleeing these states to avoid a higher cost of living. Continue reading …

SMOKE SCREEN – Schumer is whipping up 'moral panic' about Zyn, experts say. Continue reading …

PIANO MAN – Chinese nationals humiliated themselves on global stage with 'authoritarian' attitude. Continue reading …

'KNOW THE FULL TRUTH' – Facebook and Instagram accused of allowing predators to share tips with each other about victimizing children. Continue reading …

OPINION

DAN GAINOR – Advice from a Boomer: Hey, Gen Z, here's how you get a job (and keep it). Continue reading …

CHUCK DEVORE – Biden’s border chaos goes global. Continue reading …





PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Gov. Abbott is 100% correct on border security. Continue reading ...

JESSE WATTERS – Biden treating the border like a turnstile for the Third World. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – This is a crisis that impacts and affects every single corner of the country. Continue reading ...

GREG GUTFELD – White House determined to let as many illegal aliens into the United States as possible. Continue reading ...

IN OTHER NEWS

KC DEATHS – Drugs, freezing weather could have created lethal conditions for Chiefs fans, experts say. Continue reading …

HUCK FINN WAS REAL – This American served as the model for the iconic character Huckleberry Finn. Continue reading …

'ABOVE MY PAY GRADE' – Musician's wife was 'unprepared' for life as rock star's spouse. Continue reading …

NEXT CHALLENGE – Jim Harbaugh attempting to join exclusive club as he chases Super Bowl ring. Continue reading …

LUCKY DOG — Picked for adoption at a Florida shelter, this animal makes her very clear feelings known. See video …

WATCH

JOSH HAWLEY — Biden admin '100% responsible' for crisis at the border. See video …

STEPHEN A. SMITH — 'Progressive' is the key word for the Democrats. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Good news from the Texas AG Ken Paxton today: The Lone Star State does not intend to bend to federal agents trying to enter Shelby Park in Eagle Pass. Now, the agents use the park as kind of a staging ground to process migrants and do other things – migrants crossing into the United States. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement on Tuesday accusing Biden of violating his constitutional duties to execute immigration laws."

– LAURA INGRAHAM

